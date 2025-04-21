IHFRA Prepares for a Powerful Year Ahead with a 2025 Strategic Plan and Celebration of Leadership Milestones

The International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA) is proud to announce its 2025 Strategic Plan, welcome a new President, and celebrate the one-year anniversary of Executive Director Steve Allegrezza. IHFRA's Spring High Point Market Event Schedule kicks off on Thursday, April 24 and will offer a variety of engagements aimed at providing meaningful networking opportunities and a thoughtful blend of helpful resources to connect their members and guests. Steve Allegrezza, Executive Director, IHFRA is filled with pride and a deep respect for the rich 90 + year history at the heart of IHFRA and the home it has created for sales professionals. In anticipation for Fall High Point Market, IHFRA is sharing details on their October 2025 Event Schedule including the 29th Annual Furniture Industry Awards Gala (FIAG), which will take place on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 6:00 PM. At IHFRA, our purpose is clear: to empower, support, and advocate for our members. in the home furnishings industry. Headquartered in the furniture capital of the world, High Point, NC, and is a member-based, not-for-profit 501(C)(6) trade organization.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA) is proud to announce its 2025 Strategic Plan, welcome a new President, and celebrate the one-year anniversary of their Executive Director, Steve Allegrezza.As IHFRA shapes their path forward, their non-profit organization remains grounded in its core pillars—to empower, support, and advocate—and guided by the founding principle that we can accomplish more together than we ever could alone. IHFRA’s 2025 Strategic Plan includes a Foundation and Commitment to a collaborative spirit, a targeted focus on deepening member engagement, enhancing industry relevance, and expanding their presence at markets and events through strategic partnerships. Steve a Allegrezza, IHFRA Executive Director commented, “By working closely with vendor sponsors, aligned associations, and market centers across the country, we aim to provide high-impact opportunities and ensure IHFRA remains visible, relevant, and inclusive to all sales professionals.”Steve shared some exciting new initiatives within IHFRA’s strategic plan with the launch of the LINK Ambassador Program , which connects members with experienced mentors to promote community and peer support. An additional pilot program that launches a series of New Local Chapters to bring regional members together for networking and collaboration; and the Enhanced Member Benefits, which includes an expansion of exclusive resources and savings programs.Steve Allegrezza, commented about the importance of their Strategic Plan and his excitement on celebrating his 1st Anniversary as IHFRA’s Executive Director, “As I reach my first anniversary, I’m filled with pride and a deep respect for the rich history at the heart of this organization. With over 90 years of legacy behind us, IHFRA is more than an association—it’s a home for the sales professionals who are the critical link, the life blood of our industry.” Steve added, “In the past year, we focused on ‘Purpose and Progress’. With the support of an engaged and empowering IHFRA Board of Directors and an Executive Committee, we developed our Strategic Plan, by working to evolve and expand our mission statement, redefine our core pillars, update our branding, and modernize the systems that will help carry this organization into the future.”Steve’s role was previously held by his father, Ray Allegrezza who now holds the position of IHFRA Advisor, Advocate, and Director of Content & Events. “I feel deeply grateful to celebrate this milestone and continue a legacy my father helped shape. Looking ahead, I’m excited to build on that foundation—to create new opportunities, foster deeper engagement, and ensure that every IHFRA member feels supported, seen, and valued in their work.” said Steve Allegrezza, Executive Director, IHFRA.Ray Allegrezza, passion and experience in the home and furnishings industry is renowned, and has been instrumental in ensuring a smooth leadership transition that continues to play a vital role within the organization. Ray’s role as Director of Content & Events, helps to create new partnerships and leads initiatives that reflects his passion for storytelling, community building, and industry advocacy. Ray also continues to host The Last Word podcast, writes monthly editorial content, and engages with members and partners to help strengthen IHFRA’s reach and impact. His decades of experience, combined with his ongoing commitment, make him an irreplaceable advisor and ambassador for the association and to its future success.Another key element to IHFRA’s success is the life blood of their engaged and dedicated Board of Directors. A small but mighty team brings a wide range of skills and a shared dedication to our members and to creating collaboration with the home furnishings industry. 2025 IHFRA Board includes Steve Allegrezza, Executive Director, Michele Elliott, Operations Coordinator, Nolan Reynolds, Membership & Content Coordinator, Ray Allegrezza, Director of Content & Events. Members of IHFRA are able to connect with the board who works alongside an engaged, diverse, and mission-driven 2025 Executive Committee, whose unique talents and perspectives help shape the direction of the association. IHFRA’s 2025 2025 Executive Committee includes Chairman: Wendy Buzzard, Vice President: Kimberly Wheat, 2nd Vice President: Samantha Simonton, Secretary/Treasurer: Brent Jones, Membership Chair: Heather Bolick, District Chairs, Midwest: Lane Brundieck, West: Neil Friedman, Northeast: Tommy Leflein, South: Todd Gerdes and includes welcoming new incoming President: Cynthia Heathcoe.“Cynthia is a leader who leads with heart. She listens, she collaborates, and she brings out the best in those around her. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with her in 2025.” commented, Steve Allegrezza. As longtime supporter and Executive Committee member, Cynthia has been instrumental in launching programs like the LINK Ambassador Program and Lead and Learn Webinar Series, while co-chairing both the Education and Mentorship Committees. With a background in retail and marketing, she brings a modern, member-focused approach to leadership. Cynthia Heathcoe, President, IHFRA, commented, “IHFRA has always been more than just a professional organization—it’s a family. As we face rapid changes in our industry, I’m honored to lead with a focus on connection, support, and forward momentum. Together, we’ll honor the legacy of those who came before us while forging new paths for the next generation of reps.”IHFRA's Spring High Point Market Event Schedule will offer a variety of engagements aimed at providing meaningful networking opportunities and a thoughtful blend of helpful resources to connect their members and the trade community. On Thursday, April 24, we’ll host our signature Market Kick-Off Party and All-Stars Celebration in partnership with FurnitureDealer.net, FurnishNearMe, and High Point Exhibition. This is an incredible evening of food, live music, and community. IHFRA Members & Market Guests can RSVP to attend the Kick Off Party Here. Then from Friday to Sunday (April 25–27), IHFRA offers Grab n’ Go Breakfasts that do not require an RSVP so stop by at your leisure. For IHFRA members and guests can reserve Complimentary Headshots by clicking here. Additional engagement is being offered by America’s Healthcare Experts who loyally supports our members. To book a Healthcare informational appointment click here.Steve added that in addition to their market events IHFRA works to support its members with amenities by partnering with host vendors in the IHFRA office—located in the heart of High Point Market at IHFC Main Building, M001-LL—serves as a hub for its members. “Think of the IHFRA as your HIgh Point home base meets Market lounge, with a stocked fridge, a bevy of snacks, and a conference room available by request for collaboration and strategy sessions.”In anticipation for Fall High Point Market, IHFRA is sharing details on their October 2025 Event Schedule including the 29th Annual Furniture Industry Awards Gala (FIAG), which will take place on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 6:00 PM, at the Qubein Conference Center and Arena. This year’s theme, “Mission Possible,” honors the leaders who have built reputations on growth, innovation, and overcoming adversity, even in uncertain times. 2025 Honorees include: • Retailer of the Year: Furniture Mart • Pillar of the Industry: Steve Riley • Icon Award: Mark Phillips, Phillips Collection • Distinguished Service Award: Matt Keepers • Legacy Rep Award: Ted Weisbach • Rising Star Award: Meghan Crandall. FIAG is the premier celebration in the home furnishings industry, bringing together leaders and innovators for an unforgettable evening of recognition and connection. To learn more and show your support: By Purchasing tickets • Becoming a sponsor • Place a celebratory ad visit: https://ihfra.org/fiag-2025/ About IHFRA- https://ihfra.org/who-we-are/ At IHFRA, our purpose is clear: to empower, support, and advocate for our members in the home furnishings industry.Headquartered in the furniture capital of the world, High Point, North Carolina, IHFRA is a member-based, not-for-profit 501(C)(6) trade association committed to the continuous growth and success of our members.As the industry evolves, so do we, embracing new methods of networking, education, and advocacy. IHFRA stands as a cornerstone of professionalism, productivity, and profitability for home furnishings representatives, embodying the principles on which we were founded while boldly charting a course toward a dynamic and empowered future.Connect with us online:: www.ihfra.org ###

