Women’s Golf Day Comes to Treetops Resort Michigan’s Most Spectacular Resort June 1st

GAYLORD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan’s most spectacular golf resort, Treetops Resort, known nationally for its award-winning courses, is dedicated to providing an unparalleled golf experience. As a premier Michigan golf resort, Treetops is proud to welcome Women’s Golf Day on June 1st with a FREE ‘Made for Women’ Golf Clinic from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The FREE women’s clinic will focus on putting and chipping with Treetops PGA Golf Professionals Todd Zunker and Mark Hogan. All skill levels are welcome. After completing the clinic, participants will enjoy ‘happy hour’ on the Jones Pro Shop deck, situated right next to the stunning Robert Trent Jones Sr. Masterpiece course—one of the best golf courses in Michigan. Beverages and bites will be served from 6:00 to 7:30. Women’s Golf Day is about empowering women through golf, and a terrific opportunity to build anyone’s game and connect with others in a fun, supportive setting. Space is limited.

Women’s Golf Day (WGD) was launched in 2016 and is unique in the sports world. Starting in New Zealand and ending in Hawaii, this weeklong celebration of women’s golf takes place in 2025 from May 27th through Tuesday, June 3rd—WGD’s Birthday. Women around the globe unite through their love of golf and are encouraged to wear Red and White. Thousands share photos and posts from WGD events on social media, tagging @womensgolfday and using the hashtags #womensgolfday and #WGDUnites.

Elisa Gaudet, Founder of Women’s Golf Day, comments, “More women and girls are taking up the sport of golf, which is fantastic, but many simply don’t know how to get started or where to play, which is why WGD events really help. They connect women to courses like Treetops Resort and the community of women who already play there. It’s important to find a location where they know they’ll be welcome. If they enjoy themselves, they are likely to continue with ladies golf lessons and play with friends and family.”

Visit https://www.womensgolfday.com/location/treetops-resort/ to register for the Free Clinic on Sunday, June 1st.

About Treetops Resort

Treetops Resort is Michigan’s Most Spectacular Resort – a premier golf and winter playground destination. Treetops Resort boasts 81 holes of acclaimed golf on spectacular terrain totaling five award-winning courses inspired and professionally designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., Tom Fazio and Rick Smith. Treetops Resort is proudly recognized as having the #1 Par 3 Course in North America: Threetops. Treetops Resort’s winter playground encompasses 80 acres of terrain, 27 downhill ski runs, plus activities on and off the slopes for the entire family to enjoy. A true intergenerational destination during all four seasons.

Treetops Resort is conveniently located in the heart of Pure Michigan on I-75 north just three hours north of Detroit and within one hour of the renowned Straights of Mackinac.

Visit www.Treetops.com or call 1-888-Treetops to book your getaway.



