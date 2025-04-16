EMS Leaders Unite Behind 'Six Minutes to Live' to Drive Lifesaving Change in Communities

Six Minutes to Live featured panel with Bob Davis, Hilary Gates & Tom Bouthillet speaking at the EMS Leadership Summit The Chain of Survival is a model adopted in resuscitation science, when any link in the chain is broken the chances of survival are limited, when all are present the chances of surviving a sudden cardiac arrest are much greater. A featured exhibit booth at the EMS Leadership Summit of the free resources available to community leaders that will help improve their response to Sudden Cardiac Arrest, featuring Resuscitation Academy, Citizen CPR Foundation & Six Minutes to Live. https

Free virtual summit features powerful new film and expert panel urging EMS leaders to act faster, lead better, and save more lives from cardiac arrest.

It takes a system to save a victim. We know what works. The science is clear. What’s missing in many communities is the will to act.” — Ann Doll, Resuscitation Academy

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just over a year after NFL player Damar Hamlin collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) during a nationally televised game, his survival became a powerful reminder of what happens when the right help arrives fast. Immediate CPR and access to an AED dramatically increased his chances of survival—something not everyone is fortunate to receive. For every minute without CPR or defibrillation, the chance of survival decreases by 10%. That’s why EMS leaders are rallying behind Six Minutes to Live—a bold new campaign spotlighting the critical window that can mean the difference between life and death.The campaign’s mini-documentary will be featured at the 6th Annual EMS Leadership Summit , hosted by the EMS Leadership Academy , with a special screening and expert panel on Friday, April 18. The five-day virtual summit, running April 15–19, brings together EMS and healthcare leaders from around the world committed to saving lives and strengthening emergency response systems.“Every community needs to ask: What’s happening in our first six minutes?” said Robbie MacCue, co-founder of the EMS Leadership Academy. “This isn’t just a film — it’s a wake-up call for civic leaders, healthcare providers, and the public to take action.”Communities that invest in high-performance EMS systems—training emergency crews and bystander citizens in CPR, deploying public-access AEDs, and tracking outcomes through the CARES registry (Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival)—are proving it works. Many report survival rates four to five times higher than the national average of less than 10%.In some of these communities, survival rates for ventricular fibrillation (VF)—the rhythm most responsive to early intervention—exceed 50%.“Though the national survival rate for cardiac arrest is in the single digits, some communities achieve 50% or higher…” said Hilary Gates, paramedic educator and co-founder of Six Minutes to Live.But where investment, leadership, and accountability are lacking, survival remains tragically rare.“It’s not just a public health issue — it’s a community leadership issue,” added Tom Bouthillet, paramedic advocate and campaign co-founder. “If your community isn’t measuring cardiac arrest outcomes or participating in CARES, people are dying who could have been saved.”The EMS Leadership Summit will feature a virtual resource hub with tools from Six Minutes to Live, the Resuscitation Academy’s “10 Steps for Improving Survival,” and the Citizen CPR Foundation’s Heart Safe Communities framework — all designed to help leaders take immediate, evidence-based action.“We’re spotlighting the systems, strategies, and leaders making a measurable difference in survival,” said MacCue. “I couldn’t be more excited to showcase this game-changing initiative at the EMS Leadership Summit.”Why This Matters Now:According to the 2021 National 911 Profile Report , only 48% of 911 centers in the U.S. are trained in Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) to provide life-saving T-CPR instructions over the phone.One of the Resuscitation Academy’s top recommendations is 911-initiated CPR (T-CPR)—a proven, cost-effective way to bridge the gap between collapse and EMS arrival.“It takes a system to save a victim,” said Ann Doll of the Resuscitation Academy. “We know what works. The science is clear. What’s missing in many communities is the will to act.”By making this powerful documentary and expert-led session available to EMS leaders everywhere—regardless of budget or geography—the EMS Leadership Summit is helping communities take more life-saving actions. This isn’t just about raising awareness. It’s about equipping leaders with the tools, knowledge, and urgency to transform survival outcomes—and make every minute count.About the EMS Leadership Academy’s Annual Summit:This free event hosted annually by the EMS Leadership Academy, The EMS Leadership Summit, has attracted nearly 20,000 participants from around the world since 2019, a virtual gathering for EMS professionals featuring over 30 speakers, expert panels and a virtual exhibit hall with free resources.More information on the EMS Leadership Academy: https://www.emsleadershipacademy.com To attend the EMS Leadership Summit: https://emsleadershipsummit.com About Six Minutes to Live:A national awareness campaign and documentary focused on the urgency of improving sudden cardiac arrest survival — where every second counts, and six minutes may be all a person has to live.Watch the short film: https://www.sixminutestolive.com About The Resuscitation Academy Foundation:Is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with roots in public health, academic medicine and emergency medical services, the Resuscitation Academy of Seattle, Washington works with EMS providers and leaders, as well as community and elected officials, to help communities worldwide strengthen their cardiac arrest survival rates.More information on the Resuscitation Academy: https://www.resuscitationacademy.org/about-our-mission

Six Minutes to Live: Care, Measure, Act and improve the chances of survival of Sudden Cardiac Arrest in your community.

