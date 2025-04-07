EMS Leadership Academy, NEMSMA, and EMS1 Support Global Summit to Address EMS Leadership Crisis

Featuring 40+ speakers, industry leaders, and experts in leadership from around the globe have come together to support the EMS industry at the EMS Leadership Summit, a free virtual conference. Logo by the EMS Leadership Academy A virtual exhibit hall of sponsors and partners of the EMS Leadership Summit at www.EMSLeadershipSummit.com/exhibit

Free global summit features 40+ experts addressing burnout, overwhelm, & staffing shortages—aligned with top concerns from the What Paramedics Want Trend Report

EMS providers are telling us what they need. This summit is our opportunity to answer that call with leadership that listens and acts.” — Robbie MacCue

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EMS Leadership Academy , in collaboration with Lexipol’s EMS1 and the National EMS Management Association (NEMSMA), is launching the 2025 EMS Leadership Summit — a free, global, virtual event offering 30+ sessions designed to offer solutions for the most pressing issues facing EMS today. With an expected attendance of over 5,000 this year, the total number of leaders served since the first summit in 2019 will surpass 20,000.This year’s summit is a direct response to the EMS1 and Fitch & Associates “ What Paramedics Want ” report released last year, which found that:• Nearly 60% of EMS agencies nationwide report insufficient staffing to meet 911 call demands, delaying emergency response times and increasing risks for patients in critical need• Burnout and poor leadership top the list of workforce stressors. A staggering 73% of EMS providers nationwide report experiencing burnout or compassion fatigue, with 37% planning to leave the field within the next five years.• Only 12–15% of EMS professionals access mental health resources“EMS providers are telling us what they need. This summit is our opportunity to answer that call with leadership that listens and acts,” said Robbie MacCue, co-founder of the EMS Leadership Academy.Why This Matters Now:Recent findings from the National 2024 Industry Trend Survey & the 2024 New York State EMS Workforce Report reveal that systemic underfunding and lack of federal and state support have created unsustainable working conditions for paramedics and emergency care providers. The number of active EMS responders in New York State declined by 17.5% between 2019 and 2022, jeopardizing the ability of communities to respond to emergencies effectively (NYS EMS Workforce Report, 2024). Over the past decade, the number of ambulance services in New York State has decreased by 9% (from 1,078 to 982).The EMS profession is at a crossroads. With high turnover rates as high as 40% (reported by the American Ambulance Association), stagnant pay, and growing public demand, EMS agencies need more than words—they need strategy, support, and sustainable leadership. The EMS Leadership Summit offers all three—free and accessible to all.A Sample of Featured Speakers and Sessions:Chief Lillian Bonsignore, recently retired Chief of EMS Operations of FDNY, “Climbing the Ladder: The Struggle for Career Growth in EMS”; Chief Amera Gilchrist, Chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS and Founder of Freedom House EMT Academy, “Reimagining EMS & Removing the "Status Quo" mentality”; Dr. Megan McElheran, Clinical Psychologist & Advocate “Post-Traumatic Growth: Building Resilience in High-Stress Environments”; Dr. I. David Daniels, Occupational Health & Safety Expert, “It’s Hard to Help When the Helping Hurts”; Mic Gunderson, Quality and Systems Expert and editor of the International Journal of Paramedicine, “Quality as a Competitive Advantage”.For a full list of speakers and presentations, visit: www.EMSLeadershipSummit.com Summit Themes Include:• Rebuilding trust in leadership• Strengthening career pathways in MIH/CP• Addressing burnout through systemic and individual support• Tactical leadership for frontline and agency operations• Equitable access to training and advancementEvent Details• Dates: April 15, 16, 17, 18 & 19, 2025• Format: Virtual, On-Demand Access• Cost: FREE• Register: www.EMSLeadershipSummit.com About EMS Leadership Academy (emsleadershipsummit.com)The EMS Leadership Academy delivers transformational leadership education for EMS and public safety professionals. Through events, courses, and coaching, the Academy empowers individuals to lead with clarity, compassion, and impact.About NEMSMA (nemsma.org)The National EMS Management Association supports current and future EMS leaders through professional development, credentialing, and national advocacy.About EMS1 by Lexipol (ems1.com)EMS1 is the premier online resource for EMS professionals, delivering trusted news, analysis, and training. In partnership with Lexipol, EMS1 advances the industry through evidence-based education and innovation.

