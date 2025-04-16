Dr. Brooke Jeffy Introduces Advanced Hair Restoration with PRF & Injectable Medications for Thicker, Healthier Hair

Dr. Brooke Jeffy launches PRF & injectable hair restoration treatments in Scottsdale for thicker, healthier hair using holistic, science-backed solutions.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Brooke Jeffy, a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist known for her integrative approach to skin and body wellness, is proud to announce the launch of advanced hair restoration treatments at her Scottsdale practice. This new offering combines innovative therapies like Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) with injectable medications, including Minoxidil and Dutasteride, to help individuals combat hair thinning and loss with effective, tailored solutions.Hair loss can be a distressing concern for both men and women, affecting confidence and overall well-being. Dr. Jeffy’s approach to hair restoration offers a comprehensive, medically guided path to revitalize hair health. By blending cutting-edge therapies with her extensive dermatologic expertise, she delivers personalized treatment plans that address the root causes of hair thinning and promote lasting results.“At my practice, we believe in treating the whole person—not just the symptom,” says Dr. Jeffy. “With our advanced hair restoration options, we aim to revive hair from within using natural growth factors and targeted medication support. It’s about helping patients feel like themselves again.”A Multimodal Approach to Hair GrowthDr. Jeffy’s hair restoration treatments include:-Injectable Minoxidil: A potent alternative to topical formulas that enhances hair density and strength by stimulating follicular activity directly at the source-Dutasteride Injections: A DHT-blocking medication used to slow or halt the hormonal causes of hair loss, especially effective in androgenetic alopecia-Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) Therapy: A natural regenerative treatment using the patient’s own blood to extract growth factors and platelets, which are then injected into the scalp to awaken dormant follicles and boost new hair growth.Combining these therapies allows Dr. Jeffy to customize treatments based on each patient’s unique needs, offering a safe and minimally invasive solution to hair thinning.Expertise You Can TrustDr. Jeffy is not only a skilled dermatologist but also a strong advocate for total body wellness. She merges medical dermatology with skincare and lifestyle guidance to ensure optimal outcomes for her patients. With additional credentials in nutrition and lifestyle medicine, Dr. Jeffy offers a well-rounded and holistic dermatology experience that sets her apart from traditional practices.Patients seeking a thoughtful, science-based, and compassionate approach to hair restoration are invited to schedule a consultation.About Dr. Brooke Jeffy, MDDr. Jeffy is a board-certified dermatologist and a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. She completed her medical training at the University of Louisville and holds certifications in both plant-based nutrition and lifestyle medicine. Her practice in Scottsdale, AZ, offers concierge dermatology services, and she is also the founder of BTWN, a skincare line specifically designed for teens and tweens.Dr. Jeffy’s philosophy centers on the belief that radiant skin and hair begin with internal health. Her integrative model combines dermatologic care, skincare guidance, and lifestyle coaching for truly transformative results.

