Decision Lens Appoints Steve Tolbert as President to Drive Operational Excellence and Fuel Strategic Growth

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens, the leading provider of integrated planning software for government agencies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Tolbert as President. A proven executive with decades of success leading and scaling public sector organizations, Mr. Tolbert joins Decision Lens at a pivotal moment in its evolution.

This newly created role is a cornerstone of Decision Lens’s growth strategy following its acquisition by Diversis Capital last summer. As President, Steve will help guide the company’s customer success and delivery strategy, identify new ways to support government modernization efforts, and serve as a vital voice for the market inside the organization. His leadership will deepen the company’s operational discipline while expanding its ability to deliver consistent, high-impact results for government customers.

“Hiring Steve is a major milestone for Decision Lens and a fulfillment of our vision to scale the company for long-term success,” said John Saaty, CEO of Decision Lens. “His leadership and experience running organizations enables the company to forge even closer client relationships, continue to evolve how we leverage AI to enable better and faster decision making and ultimately champion the transformative potential of commercial software in government. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the team.”

Tolbert brings a wealth of experience to Decision Lens. He most recently served as Executive Vice President at CACI, delivering business systems solutions across the federal government. Over his career, he has built, transformed, and led high-performing organizations at Perspecta, HP, and SRA, bringing a reputation for operational clarity, strong execution, and scalable leadership.

“I’m energized to join a company that is redefining how government agencies make critical planning decisions,” said Steve Tolbert, President of Decision Lens. “What attracted me to Decision Lens is the combination of cutting-edge software, a passionate team, and a mission that truly matters. I’ve spent my career scaling large, complex organizations—but what excites me now is the opportunity to bring that experience to a dynamic, fast-moving company where we can deliver measurable value quickly. I believe in clarity of vision, alignment of purpose, and shared success—and that’s exactly what I see at Decision Lens.”

Steve’s appointment reflects Decision Lens’s continued investment in being a trusted partner for agencies navigating complex modernization efforts. His leadership will help ensure the company remains at the forefront of helping government leaders plan with greater transparency, precision, and confidence.

