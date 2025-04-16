Beloved Texas Renaissance Festival to hold performer auditions for an enchanting 2025 season

Largest and most acclaimed Renaissance-themed mecca to cast performers and specialty acts for upcoming festival

TODD MISSION, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) is slated to host actor and specialty performer auditions for the 2025 season, scheduled for eight weekends from Oct. 11 to Nov. 30, including the Friday of Thanksgiving. Auditions will be held in early May at the festival site. TRF will be holding two categories of auditions: character actors and specialty acts.Character actors will be able to audition in a workshop format featuring improvisational exercises and techniques. Potential character actors should come prepared with a monologue set in the renaissance period and should not exceed two minutes in length. Performers who choose to audition with a song must do so a cappella, and movement-appropriate clothing is recommended, but no costumed auditions are allowed. A photo, resume and prepared audition pieces are not required.Performers auditioning for specialty acts will be trying out for character roles playing music, performing magic, showing off juggling skills, dancing or telling stories in a performative manner. Specialty acts can audition solo or in groups, and will have a maximum time of 10 minutes to highlight their specific talent. Costumes and props are encouraged for those who are auditioning for TRF specialty acts.“The performers at the Texas Renaissance Festival are an integral part of creating an authentic experience for our guests,” General Manager Jeff Baldwin said. “Each person brings a special piece to our team, and we’re excited to see a new crop of talent who will create the magic for the 2025 season.”These TRF auditions will be held by appointment only, and all potential performers will need to arrive promptly for check-in as late arrivals will not be able to audition. To make an appointment, interested actors can call (281) 356-2178 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email producer@texrenfest.com. All hired performers will be compensated for their time throughout the 2025 Texas Renaissance Festival.Audition Information for Prospective Texas Renaissance PerformersDATE: Saturday, May 3 and Saturday, May 10, 2025LOCATION: Texas Renaissance Festival Grounds21778 Farm to Market 1774Todd Mission, TX, 77363MORNING SESSION: Check-in from 8:30-9 a.m.Specialty acts audition from 9-9:30 a.m.Character actor auditions from 9:30 a.m. to noonAFTERNOON SESSION: Check-in from 12:30-1 p.m.Specialty acts audition from 1-1:30 p.m.Character actor auditions from 1:30 to 5 p.m.About the Texas Renaissance FestivalThe Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest Renaissance-themed event, drawing over half a million visitors each year to an immersive 16th-century village set on 55 acres in Todd Mission, Texas. Now in its 50th season, TRF offers themed weekends, artisan markets, world-class entertainment, and unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. The 2025 season runs Saturdays, Sundays, and Thanksgiving Friday from Oct. 11 through Dec. 1.

