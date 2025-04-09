Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off 2025 season with festive launch party at J-Bar-M BBQ and limited-time ticket offer

Family-friendly celebration features special ticket packages, exclusive giveaways, guest appearances and famous turkey legs

TODD MISSION, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) will launch ticket sales for its highly anticipated 2025 season on Tuesday, April 15, with a lively celebration at J-Bar-M BBQ in Houston’s EaDo district from 5-8 p.m. The free event is open to the public and welcomes fans old and new to revel in Renaissance-style festivities, with live performances and giveaways including two full season passes for the 2025 festival.Hosted by The King, the April 15 launch event at J-Bar-M BBQ promises an evening of family-friendly fun, featuring:Exclusive raffle prizes including two season passes for the 2025 Texas Renaissance Festival, family four-packs of tickets, ticket giveaways and other unique prizesLive entertainment from beloved TRF performersInteractive performances, where guests of all ages can be up close with popular festival artistsThe famous Texas Renaissance Festival turkey legs, smoked on-site in the pit room and made available for purchase at J-Bar-M BBQThe Texas Renaissance Festival also is introducing a limited-time ticket offer for advance purchases. Starting April 15, guests can purchase a four-pack of tickets for any weekend of the festival for just $80 (plus taxes and fees) – a 20 percent discount – at texasrenfest.com by using the code FUN51 at checkout. The offer will be available for ten days only.Festival organizers encourage longtime patrons and newcomers alike to don their finest garb and join the celebration as ticket sales officially open for the 2025 season.Now entering its 51st year, the nation’s largest Renaissance-themed festival continues its tradition of blending history and fantasy with interactive entertainment, artisan markets and culinary delights across eight uniquely themed weekends from Oct. 11 through Nov. 30, including Thanksgiving Friday.ABOUT TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVALThe Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed Renaissance-themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts more than half a million visitors annually to its 70-acre recreation of a 16th-century European village one hour north of Houston. The festival is a celebration of food, fun, and artisan markets ensconced in immersive Renaissance-era magic. The 2025 season takes place over eight themed weekends from Oct. 11 through Nov. 30, including Thanksgiving Friday. For more information, visit texrenfest.com.About J-Bar-M BarbecueOpen since 2021 in East Downtown Houston (2201 Leeland St.), J-Bar-M Barbecue is a destination for classic Central Texas-style brisket, BBQ, live music and events. Named one of the Top 25 Best New BBQ Joints in Texas by Texas Monthly in 2023, J-Bar-M serves up core classics including brisket, pork ribs, sausage and turkey, complemented by inventive Tex-Mex offerings and homemade desserts. The restaurant was founded by Houston native John Toomey at the age of 93, named after his first initial and that of his late wife, Michelene. Now 96, Toomey visits the restaurant on a daily basis, overseeing operations with his grandson Charles Toomey and general manager Hoffie Ferreira. The kitchen is led by pitmaster Nick Orozco and kitchen manager Jesus “Chuy” Caseres. J-Bar-M features a stylish, spacious dining room and a large covered patio with an indoor-outdoor capacity of 350. The patio is equipped with a 179-inch outdoor LED screen, perfect for hosting games and watch parties. The exterior of J-Bar-M is adorned with murals painted by acclaimed Houston graphic artists Donkeeboy, Donkeemom, Jesse de Leon, David Maldonado, Floyd Mendoza III and Gabriel Escobedo. For more information, call (713) 534-1024 or visit https://www.jbarmbbq.com

