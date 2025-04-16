Supporting Innovative Electric Grid Technologies

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $12 million is now available to support innovative technologies in New York that help to improve the efficiency of delivering clean energy to the state’s electric grid. Today’s announcement will accelerate the development of new and emerging electric grid solutions that enhance grid performance, improve grid reliability and make it easier to integrate renewable sources of energy like wind and solar into the grid.

“New York is making grid modernization a priority, and continues to advance the latest technologies that can help to meet the growing energy needs of the state,” Governor Hochul said. “This investment will bring forward new solutions that strengthen the resiliency and reliability of our energy system while helping ensure New Yorkers continue to have clean electricity when they need it most.”

The Grid Enhancing Technologies (GETs) program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), seeks eligible proposers for product development projects, demonstration projects or research studies that will help to enable a high-performing electric grid and have the potential to transform the delivery of clean, renewable energy resources. The maximum funding amount is $3 million per product development or demonstration project and $400,000 per study. Proposals submitted must demonstrate a clear action plan to drive adoption readiness toward commercial deployment and proactively address market risks and uncertainties. Proposals must also reflect cost share requirements outlined in the solicitation, including 50 percent for product development and demonstrations and 25 percent for studies.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Ensuring New Yorkers can increasingly rely on renewable energy as part of an expanding electric grid requires us to develop new, innovative ways to transfer electricity to homes and businesses. With this funding, we will continue to foster public-private partnerships that drive toward the adoption of cutting-edge products and solutions that are essential to building a smarter, higher-performing electric grid.”

Proposals should address one or more of the following areas:

Transmission Utilization Improvements Advanced Conductors Modern Infrastructure

Inverter Based Resource Integration Stability Protection Systems Planning

Operational Situational Awareness Tools for Operator Decision Making Assessing Reliability Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning for Data Analytics Improved Maintenance methods



Proposals are due on July 15, 2025, by 3:00 p.m. ET. For more information on this funding opportunity please visit NYSERDA’s website.

Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian said, “Kudos to Governor Hochul and the NYSERDA team for funding public-private partnerships that spur the creation and adoption of cutting-edge technology that is needed to create a more efficient electric grid.”

This program has been developed in partnership with the Joint Utilities of New York members Con Edison, Central Hudson Gas & Electric, National Grid, New York State Electric and Gas, Rochester Gas & Electric, and Orange & Rockland and the Advanced Technology Working Group to accommodate the State’s integration of renewable energy sources and understand their impact on the transmission and distribution systems which serve over 13 million households, businesses, and government facilities across the state.

Today’s announcement builds on the success of previous rounds issued under the program, formerly known as Future Grid Challenge, which is part of NYSERDA’s successful Grid Modernization program. Since 2016, NYSERDA has awarded approximately $65 million to over 110 grid technology companies and research organizations through the program for projects that improve low-cost high-accuracy grid sensors, modeling and simulation tools, and advanced engineering solutions.

New York State’s investments in research, development, and commercialization support innovators accelerating the clean energy transition. NYSERDA’s Innovation and Research program is deploying approximately $1.2 billion over 15 years as direct research investments and commercialization support. To date, more than $800 million in investments have supported more than 700 companies and made nearly 300 products commercially available to individuals, businesses, and utilities.

Funding for this initiative is through the Clean Energy Fund (CEF).

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.