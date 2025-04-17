Healthicity Announces 2025 Revenue Cycle Manager of the Year Award Winner

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthicity , a leader in healthcare compliance and auditing solutions, is proud to announce Melinda Hawk, Director of Revenue Cycle at The Care Team Home Health and Hospice , as the winner of its inaugural Revenue Cycle Manager of the Year Award. This honor celebrates Melinda’s exceptional contributions to revenue cycle management and her decades-long commitment to excellence in healthcare operations.Announced live at this year’s HEALTHCON, the award recognizes professionals who go above and beyond in ensuring coding accuracy, compliance, and financial integrity—key elements that support high-performing healthcare organizations. Melinda stood out among a competitive field of nominees for her remarkable leadership, problem-solving abilities, and unwavering dedication to continuous improvement.“Melinda exemplifies the values we hold at The Care Team—integrity, excellence, and compassionate care,” said Dan Shoemaker, CEO of The Care Team. “Her leadership has not only elevated our revenue cycle performance but also strengthened our ability to serve patients with the highest level of care. We are incredibly proud to see her recognized for the work she does.”With over three decades of experience in revenue cycle management across hospice, home health, and physician billing environments, Melinda has led large teams, streamlined operations, and driven measurable improvements in AR, billing accuracy, and regulatory compliance.Her achievements include:- Managing up to 19 full-time employees across billing, AR, AP, verification, and medical review teams.- Leading the reorganization of a billing office that resulted in a 30% increase in collections and a 95% reduction in write-offs.- Receiving multiple accolades throughout her career, including the CEO's Excellence Award and Employee of the Year honors.“We created this award to spotlight the individuals behind the financial and operational success of healthcare organizations,” said Debi Behunin, Healthicity’s Vice President of Product Innovation for Audit Manager. “Melinda’s track record, leadership, and commitment to quality make her a true Revenue Cycle leader.”In recognition of Melinda’s achievement, Healthicity will also donate $1,000 to the charity of her choice, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.For more information about Healthicity or the Revenue Cycle Manager of the Year Award, please visit www.healthicity.com About HealthicityHealthicity is driven to bring simplicity to healthcare compliance and medical auditing. Healthicity’s auditing, compliance, and analytics solutions save time for compliance and auditing professionals and help create a safer environment for patients. The company’s Compliance Manager platform is an all-in-one solution to streamline compliance programs and Audit Manager allows total oversight of auditing programs.About The Care TeamThe Care Team provides comprehensive home health and hospice services designed to support patients and families with compassionate, high-quality care. Serving communities across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Indiana, TCT’s hospice program focuses on the physical, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being of patients, while offering support and relief to their loved ones. TCT’s Home Health division serves Michigan and Indiana. Home Healthcare is staffed by experienced clinicians—including skilled nurses, physical and occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, medical social workers, and home health aides—who are committed to helping patients recover and thrive in the comfort of home.For more information, visit www.tctcares.com

