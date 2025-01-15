Healthicity Launches Audit Manager+, a Next Generation Auditing Solution

Revolutionary platform offers industry-leading capabilities for efficient, precision healthcare auditing

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthicity , an industry-leading provider of healthcare compliance and medical auditing software solutions, is announcing the launch of Audit Manager+ , the next evolution of its widely trusted Audit Manager platform. Designed to meet the evolving complexities of healthcare auditing, Audit Manager+ introduces cutting-edge technology and comprehensive functionality, making it one of the most advanced auditing solutions on the market.This next-generation platform’s responsiveness and a suite of powerful features are designed to streamline the audit process for healthcare organizations. With enhanced infrastructure, Audit Manager+ allows users to audit any type of claim within a single, cohesive system. State-of-the-art business intelligence tools provide comprehensive reporting and data analysis to reduce risk and preserve revenue.Key features of Audit Manager+ include:-Customizable auditing of all claim types (professional, dental, facility)-The ability to audit multiple auditees for the same encounter-Comprehensive and customizable rule sets, checklists, and suggested codes-Auto-assignment of checklists by data element, code, and claim type-Built-in code sets and standard edits such as NCCI prevent errors-Automated quality assurance features and workflows ensure quality-Tools to maximize productivity and deliver comprehensive, high-quality audit results“We are ushering in a new era of healthcare auditing with Audit Manager+,” said Darin Johnson, CEO of Healthicity. “This isn’t just an upgrade—it’s a transformation. Audit Manager+ combines unmatched speed, flexibility, and intelligence to empower auditors like never before. With its groundbreaking features, we’re enabling healthcare organizations to not only meet standards but to exceed them, driving accuracy, efficiency, and confidence in every audit.”Audit Manager+ is designed to help healthcare organizations streamline their auditing processes, increase efficiency, and enhance compliance across various sectors. Its flexible and customizable features ensure that users can tailor the platform to their unique needs, delivering better results in less time.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit healthicity.com.About HealthicityHealthicity is driven to bring simplicity to healthcare compliance and medical auditing. Healthicity’s auditing, compliance, and analytics solutions save time for compliance and auditing professionals and help create a safer environment for patients. The company’s Compliance Manager platform is an all-in-one solution to streamline compliance programs and Audit Manager+ allows total oversight of auditing programs.

