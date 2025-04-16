Parliament encourages SASSA beneficiaries to use bank of choice

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development urges South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) gold card beneficiaries who could not migrate to the Postbank black card to apply to a bank of their choice to receive their social grants.

The committee is aware of the changes made to the SASSA card migration process that negatively impact beneficiaries who have not yet received their Postbank black cards. These changes include the indefinite suspension of issuing of black cards by Postbank on their sites due to instructions given by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to the Post Bank.

The SARB instructed Postbank, with the guidance of SASSA, to ensure that beneficiaries who have not yet migrated to the black cards can use their gold cards and receive their grants and that there is minimal disruption while they are moving to alternative sources, such as their bank of choice.

Chairperson of the committee, Ms Bridget Masango said, “The suspension of the issuing of the Postbank black cards poses a disadvantage to the many beneficiaries who are yet to receive their cards. While we understand the complexities that surround this process, it is important to ensure that assurance is given to beneficiaries that there will be no disruptions in their use of the gold card and that they will receive their monies.”

The committee will continue to monitor closely how this process unfolds to ensure that beneficiaries are not disadvantaged at all by the suspension of the issuing of black cards.

