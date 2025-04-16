HONORING HEROES: 2025 BOYNTON BEACH FIRST RESPONDERS AWARDS LUNCHEON SET FOR APRIL 25

ANNUAL EVENT HONORS CITY OF BOYNTON BEACH POLICE, BOYNTON BEACH FIRE RESCUE, PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AND PALM BEACH COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boca Raton/Boynton Beach Chamber of Commerce will host the 2025 Boynton Beach First Responders Awards Luncheon on Friday, April 25, 2025, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Benvenuto Restaurant, 1730 N. Federal Highway in Boynton Beach. The event will recognize the extraordinary service, courage, and commitment of first responders including the City of Boynton Beach Police, Boynton Beach Fire Rescue, Palm Beach County Sheriff Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Each year, the Chamber honors outstanding law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service personnel who go above and beyond in their duty to protect and serve the Greater Boynton Beach community.

“This year’s awards include recognition of outstanding individuals from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach Fire Rescue, in an expanded effort to honor the agencies and individuals who work together to keep Boynton Beach and the surrounding community safe,” said Troy McLellen, President & CEO of the Boca Raton/Boynton Beach Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s honorees include:

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year:

Deputy Sheriff Jayson Robbins, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer of the Year:

Detective Sean Steele, Boynton Beach Police Department

Sponsored by Florida Blue – Presented by Juan Awad, Market Leader for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Indian River, and the Treasure Coast

Paramedic and Firefighter of the Year:

Captain John Prince, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue

Paramedic of the Year:

Firefighter/Paramedic Freddie Ramirez, Boynton Beach Fire Department

Firefighter of the Year:

Firefighter Darren Clark, Boynton Beach Fire Department

Sponsored by Caring People – Presented by Lisa Santiago, CEO

Champions of Courage Sponsor: GED Lawyers

The luncheon will bring together business leaders, City, County and State officials, and residents to show their appreciation and support for these everyday heroes.

“We are proud to recognize the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe,” added McLellan. “These awards are a small token of our gratitude for their unwavering bravery, integrity, and service.”

Sponsorships and individual tickets are available. For more information or to register, visit https://web.bocaratonchamber.com/events/BoyntonBeach%20First%20Responders%20Awards%20Luncheon-10604/details.

About the Boca Raton/Boynton Beach Chamber of Commerce

The Boca Raton/Boynton Beach Chamber of Commerce is a dynamic business organization committed to fostering economic growth, professional development, and community engagement. Through strategic partnerships, impactful programming, and a strong advocacy presence, the Chamber serves as a unifying voice for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, leadership, and collaboration, the Chamber works to enhance the region's vitality and create meaningful opportunities for its members and the broader community.

