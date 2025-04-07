JUNK.COM KICKS OFF EARTH MONTH WITH ECO-SMART SPRING CLEANING & THE #JUNKFORGOOD CHALLENGE

A Junk.com crew member makes a donation drop as part of the company’s #JunkForGood Earth Month campaign.

Declutter Responsibly, Win Big, and Help the Planet This April

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Earth Month, Junk.com is helping people clean up their homes and the planet. With eco-friendly junk removal tips and the launch of the #JunkForGood Challenge, Junk.com is making it easy—and rewarding—to declutter responsibly.

Spring Cleaning, the Green Way

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your space, but not all clutter belongs in a landfill. Junk.com shares Earth-friendly disposal tips to make spring cleaning sustainable:

✔ Donate & Repurpose – Gently used furniture, clothes, and appliances can find new homes with local charities.

✔ Recycle Right – Electronics, batteries, and household chemicals require special disposal—check local recycling programs.

✔ Compost When Possible – Yard waste and organic scraps are better suited for compost bins than trash cans.

✔ Schedule Responsible Removal – Junk.com ensures recyclable and donatable items are handled with care.

“Decluttering shouldn’t mean dumping everything in the trash,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “This Earth Month, we’re on a mission to make junk removal smarter, greener, and more impactful. Small changes in how we dispose of things can lead to big benefits for the planet.”

Join the #JunkForGood Challenge

Junk.com is inviting the community to take part in the #JunkForGood Challenge on social media through April 30. Here’s how to get involved:

• Snap a Pic – Got clutter chaos? A space in shambles? Show us your mess!

• Tag & Share – Post your photo on Instagram or Facebook with #JunkForGood, and tag @Junk.com and @Junk.com_junkremoval.

• Win Big – One lucky winner will score a free eco-friendly junk removal (valued up to $500) and a $500 donation to the charity of their choice!

Your mess could make a difference. Join the challenge and make an impact this Earth Month.

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading junk removal company with 22 locations nationwide, providing fast, reliable, and eco-friendly disposal solutions. From residential cleanouts to commercial projects, Junk.com helps customers reclaim their space while prioritizing responsible recycling and donation. For more information, visit www.Junk.com.



