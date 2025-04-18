Channeler, Energy Healer, and Spiritual Mentor Cindy England of Divine Guidance Recently Featured ion Close Up Radio

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindy England is a channeler, energy healer and spiritual mentor who serves as a conduit for divine guidance and healing energies. She channels messages from the spirit realm to help others gain clarity and insight as they navigate life’s challenges—offering what she calls the “higher perspective” on our human experiences. She says we all have a spirit team guiding and supporting us at all times, and all we need to do is ask for their assistance.

As a certified Reiki Master Teacher and Advanced Shamanic Reiki Practitioner, Cindy also uses powerful healing modalities to help clients clear energetic blockages that may be affecting their physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. She believes most of us unknowingly carry an energetic "backpack" filled with unresolved emotions, old wounds, traumas, unhealthy programming, and self-limiting beliefs. These imprints become subconscious filters through which we perceive life, shaping our thoughts, emotions, and beliefs—and ultimately influencing our reality.

Cindy understands that being human can be challenging—but she reminds us that there is purpose in everything we experience. She believes life events are divinely orchestrated opportunities for growth and evolution.

Through her sessions, Cindy reads energy and collaborates with Spirit to help clients gain clarity, release the weight of the past, and create more space for universal life force energy to flow—restoring balance to their energy fields, which is key to lasting healing. She gently guides clients toward greater self-awareness and alignment with their authentic selves. In doing so, individuals begin to live more fully from the heart center and the wisdom of the soul, accessing the inner power that comes from living in alignment with their true self.

She also emphasizes that Earth is ascending and currently undergoing a massive transformation—which is affecting all of us. As more high-frequency light energy enters our planet, personal and collective shadows—anything less than love—are surfacing to be dismantled and released. While we navigate these turbulent times, we are also birthing a new Earth—one that is rooted in love, peace, harmony, and unity. As old paradigms crumble, new heart-centered realities are also emerging. The ascension process is messy and uncomfortable—but each of us who does our inner healing work and chooses to live in love over fear creates a ripple effect that helps shift the collective consciousness.

Cindy is also the co-author of Healing with Love, written with her sister Hilary and available on Amazon. The book chronicles their spiritual awakening and healing journeys—guided by divine communication and spiritual insight—as they worked with Spirit to clear cancer. It includes numerous channeled messages and universal teachings, serving as a guide for those seeking to activate their intuitive gifts, connect with divine guidance, and heal themselves—something we all have the power to do.

In her recent appearance on Close Up Radio with host Jim Masters, Cindy shares more about her path, her work, and the collective awakening currently unfolding. As more people experience intense emotional, physical, and energetic shifts, she reminds us that these challenges are part of a greater transformation—clearing the way for a new level of consciousness on Earth, rooted in love, peace, unity, and divine truth.

