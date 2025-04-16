IPIM Organised a Delegation to Brazil to Advance the “China-PSC Business Compass” Service Fostered Two Significant Agricultural Product Collaborations

MACAU, April 16 - To leverage Macao’s pivotal role as the “Precise Connector” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised a 16-member delegation of entrepreneurs from mainland China and Macao to conduct business exchanges in three cities in Brazil from 14 to 18 April. The delegation also aimed at advancing the realisation of the “China-PSC Business Compass” service.

During the initial phase of the trip, the delegation visited Cuiaba and Manaus, leading to the signing of two memorandums of co-operation. Centred around the precise connections with Brazilian resources, this delegation was poised to facilitate the introduction of Brazilian bulk agricultural products to the Chinese market. Simultaneously, it seeked to support Chinese enterprises in expanding globally by investing and establishing factories in Brazil.

New Opportunities Emerged in China-PSC Agricultural Trade: Collaborative Endeavours between Chinese Enterprises and Brazilian Bulk Agricultural Product Suppliers

In Cuiaba, the delegation had in-depth exchanges with over eight local agricultural product associations. A leading grain and oil enterprise, ranked among the top 10 in China, together with a Macao-based company, signed two memorandums of co-operation with the Cuiaba government and the local agricultural business association, aiming to enhance collaboration between the Chinese and Brazilian governments and enterprises in modern agriculture. The collaboration is also aimed to facilitate the introduction of high-quality Brazilian agricultural products to the Greater Bay Area.

A Leading Building Materials Enterprise Proposed to Establish Its South American Industrial Chain in Brazil

A building materials and home furnishing enterprise, listed among China’s top 500 enterprises, seized the opportunity to assess the factory sites in Manaus, to further explore the feasibility of investing and establishing factories in Brazil. According to the representative of the enterprise, after conducting on-site inspections and exchange with the local free trade zone management agency and China-funded companies, valuable knowledge was acquired regarding the local tax incentives, logistics infrastructure, and overall business climate. This first-hand experience bolstered his confidence in the Brazilian market, prompting a proactive exploration of investment opportunities and factory establishment in the region. The strategic intent is to leverage the resources of Portuguese-speaking countries to develop a robust South American industrial chain, facilitating the distribution of their products across neighbouring markets in South America.

In March this year, the enterprise also successfully connected with the Angolan Ministry of Industry and Commerce, as well as the Angolan business associations via IPIM’s Portuguese-speaking market network. This interaction consolidated their plan to establish a factory in Angola. The relevant factory will officially start production in Angola in the middle of this year.

Representatives from Various Sectors Conduct Business Exchanges in Brazil to Enhance China-PSC Co-operation

The delegation comprises members from international bulk commodity trade, building materials manufacturing, banking and finance, e-commerce, and more. Following their visits to Manaus and Cuiaba in Brazil, the delegation will proceed to São Paulo from 16 to 18 April for a wide range of activities, including site visits, official discussions, industrial gatherings, and promotional seminars, aiming to foster more China-Brazil co-operation opportunities, enrich global interactions and collaboration.

The “China-PSC Business Compass” Service Supports Enterprises in Expanding into the Portuguese-speaking Market with a Population of 300 Million

To expand the functions of the China-PSC Trade and Economic Co-operation Service Platform and promote trade and economic co-operation and exchanges among Mainland China, Portuguese-speaking Countries and Macao, the IPIM’s “China-PSC Business Compass” provides a range of support services for enterprises, organisations and individuals interested in developing markets in China and Portuguese-speaking countries, such as business consultation and referral, assisting with formalities for setting up companies in Macao, business negotiation and matching services. Since 2024, the “China-PSC Business Compass” Service has provided services to over 160 companies that are interested in developing the China-PSC market.