Software Quality Assurance Market to Reach USD 24.6 Billion by 2032 | Increased Demand for Secure, Reliable Software

Software Quality Assurance Market Size

Software Quality Assurance market is expanding rapidly, driven by digital transformation, automation trends, and demand for enhanced software reliability.

Software Quality Assurance market is vital for ensuring reliability, performance, and security in modern software development.” — Market Research Future

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Market Research Future, The Software Quality Assurance Market was valued at USD 12.5 Billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach USD 24.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2032.The software quality assurance (SQA) market is experiencing accelerated growth, driven by the increasing complexity of software systems and the critical need for seamless user experiences across digital platforms. As organizations undergo rapid digital transformation, software quality assurance has emerged as a pivotal aspect of the software development lifecycle. SQA ensures that software products meet specified requirements, function efficiently, and remain free from defects before reaching end-users. Businesses across all sectors are investing heavily in QA tools, methodologies, and services to enhance the reliability and performance of their software applications.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 111 Pages) at -The increasing adoption of agile and DevOps practices, combined with the rise of automation testing and AI-driven tools, is propelling market growth. Moreover, the expanding IT industry, cloud-based solutions, and demand for low-code/no-code platforms are fueling the need for robust quality assurance frameworks. With enterprises increasingly reliant on software-driven business models, the emphasis on delivering defect-free, high-performance applications has never been more crucial.The software quality assurance market can be segmented based on solution type, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on solution type, the market includes functional testing, performance testing, security testing, usability testing, and compatibility testing. Functional testing currently dominates the market due to its essential role in validating that software features operate as intended. However, security and performance testing are witnessing rapid growth as cyber threats and performance benchmarks become more critical.By deployment model, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based quality assurance solutions are gaining traction due to their flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. These models are especially popular among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that lack the infrastructure for extensive in-house testing environments. Regarding organization size, large enterprises are the primary adopters of comprehensive QA solutions, although SMEs are quickly catching up with the availability of affordable and accessible tools.In terms of industry verticals, IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and manufacturing are the primary consumers of software QA solutions. Among these, the IT & telecom sector continues to lead the market due to constant innovation and frequent software releases. The BFSI and healthcare sectors are also showing substantial growth, given their stringent regulatory environments and need for high reliability and data integrity in software systems.The software quality assurance market is characterized by the presence of several major players offering a wide range of QA services and solutions. Key players include IBM Corporation, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited, Accenture Plc, Infosys Limited, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), Micro Focus International plc, Tricentis, and SmartBear Software. These companies are actively investing in advanced testing platforms, automation tools, and AI-driven QA solutions to meet the growing demands of enterprises worldwide.These vendors provide end-to-end QA services ranging from test planning and test execution to defect tracking and performance monitoring. The competitive landscape is also shaped by several emerging startups that focus on niche areas such as AI-powered testing, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline QA, and security testing. Strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and innovation through research and development are the key growth strategies adopted by these companies to expand their market share and enhance their product offerings.Buy Now Premium Research Report -Recent industry developments indicate a surge in the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the software quality assurance landscape. AI-powered testing tools are transforming traditional testing approaches by enabling predictive analysis, intelligent test case generation, and automated defect identification. This shift not only accelerates the testing process but also enhances test coverage and accuracy. Continuous testing, an integral part of DevOps pipelines, is becoming a standard practice, ensuring that software quality is maintained throughout the development lifecycle.Another notable trend is the rise of QA-as-a-Service (QAaaS), where businesses outsource their QA processes to specialized service providers. This model offers cost savings, scalability, and access to expert resources, making it an attractive option for both startups and large enterprises. Moreover, the integration of QA tools with collaborative platforms like Jira, Jenkins, and GitHub is streamlining workflows and promoting transparency in the QA process. The increased use of low-code/no-code platforms is also reshaping the QA landscape, requiring adaptive testing strategies that can keep pace with rapid development cycles.The software quality assurance market has seen a flurry of innovations and strategic initiatives in recent years. Major players have launched new AI-enabled platforms to enhance automation and reduce manual intervention. For instance, companies like Tricentis and SmartBear have rolled out AI-driven test management tools that leverage machine learning algorithms for smarter test execution and defect prediction. IBM has expanded its Watson suite with QA features to cater to enterprise clients seeking cognitive testing capabilities.Additionally, several partnerships and acquisitions have been observed, aiming to bolster testing capabilities and expand global reach. For example, Capgemini’s acquisition of Altran Technologies has strengthened its engineering and R&D services portfolio, including QA. Startups focused on robotic process automation (RPA) and test automation frameworks have also attracted significant investments, highlighting the market’s shift toward intelligent automation. Furthermore, cloud-native QA tools are being launched to meet the needs of remote and hybrid workforces, ensuring seamless collaboration and real-time test monitoring.The software quality assurance market is shaped by a combination of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for faster software delivery without compromising quality. With agile methodologies and DevOps gaining widespread adoption, continuous integration and testing have become critical components of the development lifecycle. The push for digital transformation across industries is also creating immense opportunities for QA solution providers, as companies strive to maintain high software performance and security standards.On the flip side, the market faces challenges related to the complexity of modern applications and the high cost of implementing advanced QA tools. Enterprises often struggle with integrating new QA technologies into their legacy systems, which can lead to operational disruptions. Moreover, a shortage of skilled QA professionals and the need for ongoing training pose additional barriers. Despite these challenges, the market presents vast growth potential, especially with the emergence of 5G, IoT, and edge computing, which demand even more rigorous software testing frameworks.Regionally, North America dominates the software quality assurance market, primarily due to the presence of major technology firms and a high adoption rate of digital solutions. The U.S. leads the region in market share, supported by robust R&D activities and a strong focus on delivering superior customer experiences. The demand for cloud-based QA solutions and AI-powered testing tools is particularly high in this region, with industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and retail contributing significantly to market growth.Europe holds the second-largest market share, with countries like the UK, Germany, and France leading the adoption of QA solutions. The implementation of data protection regulations such as GDPR has further accelerated the need for comprehensive software testing in this region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, fueled by expanding IT infrastructure, rising digital literacy, and increasing investment in automation. Countries like India, China, and Japan are witnessing a surge in demand for software QA services, driven by their growing startup ecosystems and outsourcing trends. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also showing steady growth, although they currently represent smaller shares of the global market.Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) Software Quality Assurance Market –The software quality assurance market is poised for continued growth, fueled by the rising complexity of software systems, the need for flawless user experiences, and the increasing integration of AI and automation in testing processes. With agile and DevOps methodologies becoming mainstream, and digital transformation sweeping across industries, QA is no longer an optional component but a critical function for business success. Vendors are investing in innovation, partnerships, and service diversification to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of enterprises across various sectors.As technology continues to advance, the scope of software quality assurance will expand to encompass emerging areas like IoT, blockchain, and edge computing. The future of the SQA market lies in intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and adaptive testing strategies that can keep pace with dynamic development environments. With growing awareness of the value of early defect detection and continuous testing, the global software QA market is expected to thrive in the coming years, offering significant opportunities for providers, developers, and end-users alike.Top Trending Reports -Forensic Accounting Market -3D Technology Market -Advertisement Management Solutions Market -Generative AI in Energy Market -5G Smart Farming Market -Esports Betting Market -Wearable Security Device Market -CSP Network Analytics Market -Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market -About Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.Contact:Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)99 Hudson Street, 5Th FloorNew York, NY 10013United States of America+1 628 258 0071 (US)+44 2035 002 764 (UK)Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.comWebsite: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.