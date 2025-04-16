Black Hawk used to support Innamincka flood response

Release date: 15/04/25

A Black Hawk helicopter has been deployed to assist with the Government’s significant flood response at Innamincka, in the state’s far north-east, as unprecedented floodwaters from Queensland continue to flow into South Australia.

The South Australian State Emergency Service (SES) is leading the emergency response and using the Black Hawk to help with resupply efforts to Innamincka and surrounding stations, with numerous outback roads cut off.

Water levels peaked at 14.4m at the Innamincka Causeway on Friday 11 April – well above the previous 1974 flood record, at 11.8m.

The Black Hawk – supplied under National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) national aerial capability – was used this morning to resupply fuel to the impacted community of Gidgealpa.

The aircraft will also assist with food and fodder delivery in areas where roads have become impassable.

It comes as the Emergency Management Committee of State Cabinet met this morning to discuss the developing flood event and ensure resources are available to support communities affected.

The SES is working with agencies, including the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), to target supply distribution and provide support for homesteads that have either experienced or are at imminent risk of flooding.

18 SES personnel were deployed to the area last week, with relief crews rotating throughout Innamincka to help protect critical infrastructure and maintain services.

The Innamincka township has been surrounded by around 600m of DefenCell flood barriers – the same used to protect River Murray communities in the 2022-23 floods.

Birdsville Track, Strzelecki Track, Cordillo Downs Road, Adventure Way and key access routes are closed due to floodwaters – and are likely to be for months.

Drivers are urged to check the Department for Infrastructure and Transport Outback Roads site for the latest information, including those travelling over the Easter long weekend.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We’ve seen a massive effort by the SES in preparing the township for the unprecedented floodwaters heading towards the Innamincka community.

Our Government recognises the challenges faced now and into the future and State Cabinet coming together reflects the significant response needed.

Thank you to our volunteers and personnel for your dedication and hard work to help keep the community safe.

Attributable to SES Chief of Staff Sara Pulford

We have worked closely with agencies, such as the Department of Primary Industries and Regions, to ascertain the needs of the community on the ground, ensuring an effective and rapid response for resupply.

We are grateful for both the local, state-wide and national support to ensure the delivery of these essential supplies, providing some relief to community members over this Easter long weekend and into the future.