Introducing the first full-scale online RPG: 'Doraemon Comic Traveler' Set off for the mysterious COMIC PLANET

JAPAN, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doraemon Comic Traveler Announced: A Full-Scale Browser RPG Coming to G123 Pre-Registration Now Open with Rewards up to 100,000 UsersCTW Inc. has announced the launch of Doraemon Comic Traveler, a new full-scale online RPG based on the beloved Doraemon franchise. The game will be available on the browser-based platform G123, with pre-registration beginning today.■A New Doraemon RPG Set on an Original Manga-Inspired PlanetDoraemon Comic Traveler is set on COMIC PLANET, a newly created world where manga culture thrives. Players will join Doraemon, Nobita, Shizuka, Gian, and Suneo on a journey filled with adventure, using Secret Gadgets to clear stages and build heartwarming relationships with the planet’s inhabitants, the COMIC ALIENS.“G123 allows users to access full-scale titles without downloading, making it possible to enjoy this game across smartphones, tablets, and PCs,” said a CTW spokesperson. “This provides flexibility for players to engage with the game in a way that suits their lifestyle—at home or on the go.”■Pre-Registration Campaign DetailsPre-registration for Doraemon Comic Traveler is now open through the following channels:Official Website: https://s.g123.jp/y412je3i Official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/comitra_en Rewards will be distributed based on the total number of pre-registrations:30,000 registrants: 1,000 Gems50,000 registrants: 1,000 Gems + Gold Key ×2100,000 registrants: 1,000 Gems + Gold Key ×2 + Legendary Key ×2■Story Elements Inspired by Doraemon’s Long TalesThe COMIC ALIENS possess the ability to transform into characters from across the Doraemon cinematic universe. Notable appearances include Robble and Chammy from Noby the Spaceblazer, Lyril and Zanta Claus from Noby vs. the Mecha Army, and Zanda Cross from Nobita and the Steel Troops. These characters will appear as allies throughout the story.■Over 700 Secret Gadgets to Discover and UseDuring the journey to COMIC PLANET, hundreds of Secret Gadgets were accidentally scattered across the land. In Doraemon Comic Traveler, players will search for, collect, and utilize these gadgets to navigate new challenges and stages.Launch Commemoration: SNS Events Now UnderwayTo celebrate the announcement of the game, CTW has launched two SNS-based events via the official X account.① Hashtag Posting EventParticipants are invited to share their ideas for a Doraemon-themed game using the hashtag #DoraemonBrowserGame. Selected ideas may be featured in future minigame implementations within Doraemon Comic Traveler.② Secret Gadget QuizThis recurring event will feature silhouette quizzes of various Secret Gadgets. Participants can choose the correct gadget from four options, with answers revealed the following day.More events and updates will be announced on the official social media channels.■ Game OverviewTitle: Doraemon Comic TravelerGenre: Full-scale Online RPGPlatform: G123 (Browser-Based)Price: Free-to-Play (Optional In-Game Purchases)■ Doraemon Channel Official Site■ What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading HTML5 game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en ■ About CTWCTW is the company behind the G123 gaming platform.Name: CTW Inc.Address: Ark Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032CEO: Ryuichi SasakiEstablished: August 14, 2013Capital: 100,000,000 yenBusiness: Internet platform companyWebsite: https://ctw.inc/ ©Fujiko-Pro©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.All company, product and service names that appear in this document are trademarks of their respective companies.

