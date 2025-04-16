EGLE to conduct fish contaminant monitoring at youth fishing events around Michigan

Thanks to a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program will conduct monitoring in 10 water bodies with youth fishing events in 2025. Two events have already taken place in February in Oscoda Township and Walled Lake Township.

As part of this grant, EGLE staff will be participating in some of these events, where they will assist participants with their fishing efforts, answer questions related to the program, perform a fillet demonstration, and collect samples for contaminant analyses. The data collected through this grant will be used by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Eat Safe Fish program for fish consumption advisory development.

The six events listed below are scheduled so far, with more expected to be scheduled soon.

Questions related to this grant or to get more details once they are available, please reach out to Brandon Armstrong, aquatic biology specialist, at ArmstrongB5@Michigan.gov or 517-256-1853.