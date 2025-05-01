Vibrant Publishers Launches 'Business Intelligence Essentials' to Empower Professionals and Leaders

Business Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know—Empowering professionals and leaders with BI skills. Irene Tobajas, author of Business Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know by Vibrant Publishers

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers expands its self-learning series with "Business Intelligence Essentials (Business Intelligence Essentials) You Always Wanted to Know." Accomplished data analytics and strategic decision-making expert Irene Tobajas wrote this book to empower individuals and organizations to harness Business Intelligence (BI) effectively, optimize processes, and achieve strategic goals. The book was released on April 7, 2025 and is now available on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon. Read on to learn more about the book.

Welcoming readers to a journey of discovering the exciting realm of BI, Irene says, “Throughout my professional endeavors, I have taken on diverse roles, from leading strategic projects and acting as CEOs' right hand, to focusing intensely on operational efficiency. These experiences have provided me with a unique understanding of how data can foster growth and innovation when utilized effectively. However, I also noticed a gap: many people found BI intimidating or struggled to grasp its practical application. With Business Intelligence Essentials, I aim to bridge this gap and uncover BI’s potential to transform the way you work, think, and make decisions.”

Business Intelligence Essentials enables readers to explore how data meets strategy to create powerful insights. It equips them with practical expertise and abilities to confidently implement BI in their initiatives, operations, and future strategies. Whether one is new to BI or a seasoned expert looking to hone their skills, this book will provide them with a straight-forward and focused guide to the fundamentals of BI.

Today, professionals have to work with an immense volume of data, ranging from financial and operational metrics to customer reviews and social media engagements. The challenge that companies encounter is no longer the absence of information, but rather understanding it all, and preferably getting there before their competitors. Business Intelligence Essentials enables readers to accomplish this feat. As readers finish this book, they will have the knowledge to comprehend and confidently apply BI solutions and optimize their data processes.

Each chapter in this book contains real-world examples that complement theoretical concepts, enhancing understanding for self-learners. The book also comes with chapter summaries, quiz questions, ready-to-use downloadable templates, and online resources to help aid the learning process.

Joyjit Pal, strategy consultant at Deloitte, said, "This book employs a clear, structured layout enhancing technical content digestion. Its strength lies in comprehensive coverage of BI essentials—tools, analytics, implementation—paired with conversational language and practical examples, making complex concepts accessible. Ideal for professionals, students, and mid-level managers seeking data-driven decision-making skills, it serves as a valuable resource for business analytics courses and organizational training programs. Libraries and startups would also benefit from its actionable insights for scalable BI strategies.”

Business Intelligence Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series.

About the Author

Irene Tobajas is an accomplished Business Intelligence (BI) consultant with around a decade of experience in data analytics and strategic decision-making. Driven by a passion for data-oriented strategies, she founded LUKiN Consulting to empower businesses to optimize processes with BI. A certified Continuous Improvement instructor with specialized training in BI and Lean methodologies, Irene has developed a reputation for her results-driven approach and for making BI accessible to all professionals.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information.’ Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Business Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513362

Hardback - 9781636513386

E-Book - 9781636513379

