Cleveland Injury Lawyer Jason Ralls Slashes Fees in ‘25% All 2025’ Campaign

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to stand with Ohio accident victims, Ralls & Ralls , a Cleveland-based personal injury law firm, has launched a powerful new campaign to reduce legal fees to 25% ALL 2025. This initiative, led by seasoned trial lawyer Jason Ralls, is designed to help put more money in clients’ pockets by taking a reduced commission during a time when medical bills and insurance delays are hitting harder than ever.Legal Help Without the Heavy Price TagAs personal injury claim costs rise across the state, many Ohioans are hesitant to seek legal help—fearing they’ll lose a third or more of their settlement to attorney fees. That’s why Ralls & Ralls is flipping the script with its “25% All 2025” offer: a lower contingency fee that ensures clients get zealous representation for a reduced legal commission.“This isn’t just a discount—it’s a statement,” said Jason Ralls, Partner at Ralls & Ralls. “What we’re saying is that we’re going to take less so you have an opportunity to take more of the settlement... and we’re going to fight to make that happen.”Who Can Take Advantage of the “25% All 2025” Offer?This applies to all qualified personal injury clients in Ohio, including those involved in:— Car, Truck, Motorcycle Accidents— Uber/Lyft Rideshare Incidents— Pedestrian & Scooter Accidents— Bicycle Accidents— Catastrophic Injury or Wrongful Death— Denied or Delayed Insurance ClaimsNo Win, No Fee: If there’s no settlement, there’s no attorney fee.What Clients Are Saying“Honestly, I didn’t have to lift a finger—they handled everything from start to finish. Erica’s amazing, Jason is outstanding, and everyone else... they’re top shelf, exclusive but low key. If you’re serious about anything related to their line of work, roll with Ralls & Ralls.”— Champ, 5-star Google ReviewMeet Jason RallsJason Edward Ralls is a graduate of The Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law and is licensed in Ohio, Georgia, and North Carolina. Known for his no-nonsense legal approach and quick turnaround, Jason leads a team focused on delivering justice fast—often resolving cases in 4 to 6 months.Ready to Fight for You — 25% All 2025Ralls & Ralls is accepting new personal injury clients now. If you’ve been hurt in an accident, get a free case review today at www.ralls-law.com or by calling 855 Jason 25 (855-527-6625). The firm serves clients throughout Cleveland, Akron, Elyria, Lorain, Youngstown, and beyond.

