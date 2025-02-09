Exterior Alliance Celebrates 11 Years in Business with New James Hardie Siding Program

COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exterior Alliance , a trusted roofing and siding contractor serving Central Ohio, is celebrating 11 years of delivering exceptional home improvement solutions and is proud to announce its latest service expansion: James Hardie fiber cement siding. This innovative siding option is designed to address the region’s unique challenges, offering superior protection against woodpecker damage, termites, carpenter ants, and moisture-related issues while enhancing curb appeal and increasing property value.Over the past 11 years, Exterior Alliance has built a strong reputation for high-quality craftsmanship and customer service, earning an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and being recognized as one of the top roofers in Dublin, Ohio, by Business Rate. The company continues to grow and evolve by offering solutions like James Hardie fiber cement siding, which addresses the specific exterior maintenance issues faced by Central Ohio homeowners.Central Ohio’s climate and proximity to wooded areas leave many homes vulnerable to woodpecker damage, pest infestations, and moisture-related deterioration. Traditional wood siding often requires frequent repairs due to rot, pest damage, and weather exposure. James Hardie fiber cement siding, however, is engineered to resist these issues, providing a long-lasting, low-maintenance exterior solution.“Over the past 11 years, we’ve worked hard to understand the unique needs of homeowners in Central Ohio,” said Daniel Blanton, CEO of Exterior Alliance. “With James Hardie fiber cement siding, we’re offering more than just a product. We’re providing a long-term solution that protects homes from common issues like woodpecker damage, moisture problems, and insect infestations, all while improving curb appeal.”James Hardie siding is designed to meet the demands of Central Ohio’s climate and offers several key benefits. Its fiber cement material is impervious to woodpeckers, termites, and carpenter ants, ensuring protection against pests. It also resists moisture, preventing damage from rain, snow, and humidity, and is built to withstand fluctuating temperatures and severe storms. Homeowners can enjoy its durability while also benefiting from its customizable design options, available in various colors and styles to complement different home aesthetics. Additionally, its fire-resistant properties provide extra security for homeowners.To help homeowners assess the condition of their current siding and determine if James Hardie fiber cement siding is the right choice, Exterior Alliance is offering free siding inspections. “Our free inspections allow homeowners to identify issues early and make informed decisions about protecting their property,” added Blanton. “We’re committed to ensuring they have peace of mind.”Exterior Alliance’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has driven its success for over a decade. With 11 years in business, an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and recognition as one of the top roofers in Dublin, Ohio, the company continues to set a high standard in the home improvement industry.Located in Dublin, Ohio, Exterior Alliance specializes in roofing, siding, and storm damage restoration for residential and commercial properties. With a team of experienced professionals, the company offers tailored exterior maintenance solutions designed to meet the specific needs of Central Ohio homeowners.For more information about Exterior Alliance’s James Hardie fiber cement siding or to schedule a free, no-pressure siding inspection today , visit their website or call (614) 363-5012. Learn more about related services by exploring their extensive roofing, siding, and gutters blog for expert tips and insights.

