Tennessee Guardsmen respond to Polk County Wildfire

Soldiers from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion prepare to drop water from a Bambi Bucket to combat a wildfire near Turtletown, in Polk County, April 15. Bambi Buckets are used to provide hundreds of gallons of water from local area water sources to combat wildfires. (submitted photo)

