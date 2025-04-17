Critically Acclaimed Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic Streams May 7 on Peacock, Prime, Apple TV & Google TV

May 7, 2025, Streaming Release of Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The powerful, award-winning documentary Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic makes its highly anticipated global streaming debut on May 7, 2025, across major platforms, including Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google TV—bringing its bold message of awareness, healing, and change to audiences worldwide.Directed by award-winning director Terry C. Carney Sr. , alongside Eric Herbert, and executive produced by hip-hop legend Ice-T, the film delivers an unflinching look at the emotional and societal cost of gun violence — told through raw, firsthand accounts from survivors, grieving families, youth advocates, mental health professionals, and former gang members now advocating for change, the film offers a gripping and multidimensional portrait of a global crisis. More than a documentary, Put the Guns Down is a global wake-up call and a movement for change.At the heart of Put the Guns Down is a powerful truth: gun violence is not born in a vacuum. It stems from unhealed trauma, emotional and psychological pain, untreated mental health struggles, and years of systemic neglect. Many who pull the trigger were once victims themselves—trapped in cycles of generational pain, raised in environments where violence became a language of survival. The film urges viewers to look beyond headlines and political noise to confront the real root causes. Until we confront the real causes—trauma, mental health struggles, and the emotional numbness that fuels rage—we can’t break the cycle. The documentary also gives voice to those demanding legislative reform, spotlighting a pivotal moment where community members, activists, and advocates speak out, calling on elected officials to enact policies that prioritize both public safety and meaningful support for those in crisis.“This is more than just a film—it’s a call to action,” says director Terry C. Carney Sr. “We’re not just asking people to watch—we’re asking them to stand with us, speak up, and help save lives.”Put the Guns Down has already earned multiple awards on the festival circuit, celebrated for its emotional depth, courageous storytelling, and unflinching honesty. Now, with its wide digital release, the team behind the project is urging viewers around the world to stream the film on May 7 and help amplify its message by spreading the word, sharing the film, and joining the movement.To further drive change, the release coincides with the launch of the Put the Guns Down High School & College Tour—a nationwide campaign bringing the documentary to campuses across the U.S. Each stop includes a live screening, panel discussion, Q&A, and open dialogue around trauma, prevention, and policy reform.The impact doesn’t end with the credits.Viewers are encouraged to visit www.TerryCCarneySr.com to learn more—whether by streaming the film, booking a local screening or community panel, or securing a stop on their campus as part of the Put the Guns Down High School & College Tour.Stream it. Share it. Take action.Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic begins streaming May 7, 2025, on Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google TV.Don’t just watch—be part of the movement.

