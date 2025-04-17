Corey Dissin Expands Coaching Services, Invites High-Performers to Step into the Ring with GOING THE DISS-TANCE

Corey Dissin’s “GO GET IT” mantra reflects his no-excuses approach to coaching, branding, and life. GOING THE DISS-TANCE is a ringside seat to the mindset that drives Corey Dissin’s life and coaching. Built in the gym. Sharpened in business. Fueled by purpose. Corey Dissin brings the fight to every corner of his work. Every rep. Every round. Every client. Corey Dissin brings the same energy to it all.

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Corey Dissin , life has always been a fight. The longtime brand strategist, performance coach, and self-proclaimed “boxing nerd” believes that the ring offers more than entertainment—it offers a philosophy. And now, through his expanded coaching services, Dissin is helping others step into their own ring with structure, discipline, and the mindset to keep getting back up.Dissin’s coaching style has never been about hype—it’s about heart. After 25+ years supporting executives, creatives, and entrepreneurs in building brands and finding their voice, he’s taking the gloves off and launching a fight-plan approach to life and high-performance coaching, rooted in his book GOING THE DISS-TANCE: 10 Rounds to a Championship Life and Career “The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows,” says Dissin, quoting Rocky Balboa. “You have to learn how to take a hit—and keep moving forward. That’s what I coach.”Inspired by real boxers and fictional legends alike, Dissin’s life story and coaching framework reflect a ringside mentality: prepare relentlessly, stay on the offensive, defend wisely, and always recover with purpose. In GOING THE DISS-TANCE , each “round” is a chapter that unpacks lessons from his own journey—from personal setbacks to professional wins—with powerful storytelling, grit, and Philly-rooted honesty.“Most of my clients aren’t broken,” he says. “They’re just tired. Tired of going toe-to-toe with life without a corner man.”Through his new one-on-one coaching programs, Dissin builds custom “fight plans” that help clients manage overwhelm, rebuild confidence, and reclaim focus—whether they’re mid-career, mid-transition, or just mid-battle. His clients span industries, but all share a hunger for structure, accountability, and results that last beyond the final bell.Dissin’s credentials don’t come from trends or textbooks. He’s trained with champions like Tim Witherspoon, met legends like George Foreman and Joe Frazier, and spent his life ringside, absorbing the ethos of the sport. His passion for boxing shows up not just in his gear—but in the corner he steps into for every client.“This is about going the distance in your own life,” he says. “Round by round. With someone in your corner who’s been there.”As he expands his coaching services, Dissin is also opening the door to podcast interviews and media appearances, where he shares candid, fight-tested insights on discipline, leadership, and resilience.For those looking for a coach who doesn’t pull punches—and who understands how to take them—Corey Dissin offers more than guidance. He offers a corner, a strategy, and the grit to get back in the ring.To learn more, request an interview, or inquire about coaching, visit www.coreydissin.com or contact corey@coreydissin.com.

