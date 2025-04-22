From California to Europe’s Elite Courts: How Brad Kanis Is Opening Doors for American Basketball Players Abroad

EuroProBasket, founded in 2015, is the world leader in international basketball placement and development, helping athletes launch professional careers in Europe. Brad Kanis, Founder and CEO of EuroProBasket, speaking at L’Alqueria del Basket—home to one of the most cutting-edge training facilities in Europe and the official training site of Valencia Basket. Players and staff at EuroProBasket International Academy in Valencia, Spain—one of the most advanced basketball training programs in Europe for aspiring professional athletes.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a personal journey from the West Coast courts of California to the hardwood of Europe has evolved into a mission-driven movement. Brad Kanis , Founder and CEO of EuroProBasket International Academy , is opening doors for American basketball players to launch professional careers—and life experiences—abroad.A seasoned athlete who’s played at every level of U.S. basketball, Brad Kanis competed for NCAA Division I and II programs—Southern Utah University and Grand Canyon University—before earning a coveted spot in the NBA Summer League with the Houston Rockets. His rise from AAU and junior college to the NBA’s doorstep laid the foundation for a truly global career. Competing professionally across six continents—from South America and the Middle East to Asia and Africa—Kanis developed a unique international perspective on the game. But it was Europe, and ultimately Spain, that captured his heart and inspired his next chapter.“In Europe, I found a deeper connection to the game and a community that values basketball in a completely different way,” says Kanis. “I knew I had to create a program to help other Americans experience that—and succeed.”That program became EuroProBasket, founded in 2015 in Valencia, Spain. Designed as a launchpad for players seeking pro careers in Europe, the academy offers elite-level training, exposure to European teams, and a full-immersion experience unlike any other. The academy now operates inside L’Alqueria del Basket , one of the most advanced basketball facilities in Europe, in collaboration with powerhouse Valencia Basket Club.What sets EuroProBasket apart is its mission. Unlike traditional agencies, the academy does not take commissions from players. Instead, it provides an honest, player-first approach to professional placement, leveraging a vast network of coaches, scouts, general managers, and agents across Europe. Whether a player is fresh out of college or has no professional experience, EuroProBasket helps them navigate the European basketball market with the tools, connections, and knowledge they need to thrive.Players train with top European coaches, play competitive games with game film provided, and receive ongoing mentorship on everything from adapting to European basketball rules to handling culture shock. The program’s success has drawn attention from teams across the continent—and opened doors for hundreds of players from the U.S. and around the world.“Our goal is simple,” says Kanis. “Help American players make it in Europe. Not just for the game, but for the life experience.”Today, EuroProBasket stands as the leading academy for American players looking to compete overseas, offering year-round training programs, summer leagues, junior boarding academies, and customized team tours for NCAA and AAU programs.For aspiring pros with global dreams, Brad Kanis and EuroProBasket are redefining what’s possible.To learn more, visit www.europrobasket.com

