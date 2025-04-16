Submit Release
Trade Show: FAMEX 2025Apr23

StartApril 23, 2025 MTAll day eventEndApril 26, 2025 MTAll day event

Join Idaho Commerce at the Mexico Aerospace Fair 2025, a prestigious event organized by the Secretariat of National Defense through the Mexican Air Force, in Mexico on April 23 – 26, 2025. Since its inception in 2015, this fair has become a key initiative to promote economic development in Mexico’s national aeronautical sector.

The mission of the Mexico Aerospace Fair is to establish an international, sustainable aerospace event in Mexico, known for its prestige and leadership. This event aims to attract Foreign Direct Investment, create jobs in the national aeronautical community, and promote the Mexican aerospace industry, civil and military aviation, technology and defense products.

For further information on this event, please contact Business Development Specialist Brent Haynes.

