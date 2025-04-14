DLNR News Release – ONLINE VESSEL REGISTRATION RENEWAL NOW AVAILABLE, April 14, 2025
ONLINE VESSEL REGISTRATION RENEWAL NOW AVAILABLE
April 14, 2025
HONOLULU – Vessel registration renewal has become more streamlined for state boat owners. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is pleased to announce the launch of its new online renewal portal.
The much anticipated site provides an efficient way for boaters to complete their annual vessel registration renewal. “We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we worked through development and implementation of this system,” said Meghan Statts, DOBOR Administrator. “In today’s world, it only makes sense that boaters can conveniently renew online.”
In-person renewals are still available at the Vessel Registration and Titling Office at 4 Sand Island Access Road on Oʻahu or the nearest DOBOR Neighbor Island District Office. Mail-in renewals will continue to be processed in the order they are received.
Transactions for new purchases and transfers still must be completed in person.
Online Renewal website: https://vessel.ehawaii.gov/vessel
