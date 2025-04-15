Incarcerated Person Apprehended Hours after Walking Away from Kern County Reentry Program

BAKERSFIELD – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced that an incarcerated person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in Kern County on April 15, 2025, was apprehended a few hours later.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. officials were alerted that incarcerated person Joel L. Montoya, 43, removed his GPS device. Officials immediately launched a search and conducted an emergency count of the MCRP, confirming Montoya was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies were notified and assisted in the search.

CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety special agents apprehended Montoya at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield without incident.

He is being transported to North Kern State Prison. His case will be referred to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Montoya was received from Kern County on Aug. 15, 2008. He was sentenced to 25 years, eight months for second-degree robbery with an enhancement for discharge of a firearm, evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He has been housed at MCRP Kern County since February 20, 2025.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Joel L. Montoya

###