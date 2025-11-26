Border Patrol agents protect U.S. jobs by enforcing cabotage laws

NOGALES, Ariz.—U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint ensured compliance with federal regulations governing foreign motor carriers and visa holders by enforcing multiple cabotage and immigration law violations during two recent incidents.

Both events involved tractor-trailers. During immigration inspections, agents determined the drivers, who were Mexican nationals, were determined to be in violation of multiple federal regulations, including cabotage laws. The drivers were returned to Mexico and were informed that their border crossing cards would be processed for revocation due to violations of their visa terms. Drivers retrieved their personal belongings from the vehicles, which were subsequently towed. The truck owners were notified of the enforcement actions.

Cabotage laws regulate the transportation of goods or passengers between two points within the United States by foreign carriers or drivers. These laws are designed to ensure that domestic transportation services are reserved for U.S. companies and workers, preventing unfair competition from foreign entities.

The enforcement of cabotage laws is vital to protecting the U.S. economy and ensuring fair competition within the domestic transportation industry. By enforcing these laws, Border Patrol agents help preserve opportunities for U.S. truck drivers and transportation companies, ensuring that American workers remain competitive in the marketplace.

Border Patrol agents remain committed to safeguarding the nation’s borders and enforcing federal laws that protect the U.S. economy, transportation systems, and job opportunities for American workers.

