Brownsville CBP officers seize $71K in unreported U.S. currency

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized approximately $71,000 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency at the Gateway International Bridge during an outbound vehicle inspection.

“CBP officers continue working diligently and their persistent efforts led to this seizure of unreported bulk currency,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Stacks containing approximately $71,000 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Saturday, Nov. 22, when CBP officers working at the Gateway International Bridge selected a 2026 Kia vehicle traveling southbound for a routine outbound inspection. The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection. During secondary inspection, with the aid of nonintrusive inspection technology, CBP officers discovered unreported bulk U.S. currency totaling approximately $71,000 within the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the vehicle and the currency. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with an intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

