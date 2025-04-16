Société immobilière Bélanger Invests $5M in Major Energy Efficiency Initiative

The Mechanical Room at 135 Grande Allee Ouest, a property owned by Société immobilière Bélanger. Logo Société immobilière Bélanger

1,340 apartments across 49 buildings to undergo modernization and decarbonization by November 2025

QUéBEC, QC, CANADA, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In line with its long-term sustainability vision, Société immobilière Bélanger (SIB) is launching the most ambitious energy-efficiency initiative in its history. Backed by over $5 million in investments, the company is upgrading the energy performance of 49 buildings in its portfolio—representing more than 1,300 rental units. Supported by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) financing programs, this effort reflects SIB’s commitment to building greener, more comfortable and more resilient living environments for the future.MEASURABLE AND MEANINGFUL RESULTSEach of the 49 buildings has undergone a full energy audit, with a goal of improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40%. The benefits are significant: lower energy consumption, reduced carbon footprint, improved comfort for tenants, and reduced operating costs. The work, which is already well underway, is scheduled for completion by November 2025.Key upgrades include the installation of over 495 high-efficiency heat pumps, the conversion or optimization of 13 central heating and domestic hot water systems, and the replacement of 2,500 fixtures with low-flow plumbing. In addition, airtightness has been improved in 490 units, many roofs have been insulated, and nearly all 1,340 apartments are being upgraded with energy-efficient LED lighting.A TECHNICAL CHALLENGE WITH A LONG-TERM VISIONGiven that most of the affected buildings are over 50 years old, aligning them with current environmental standards poses a significant technical and operational challenge. SIB is already exploring the potential to certify several of these properties under recognized energy performance and decarbonization standards, with a medium-term goal of aligning its assets with industry best practices in carbon neutrality.“This transition is ambitious, but necessary. It reflects our long-term commitment to creating sustainable, modern, and environmentally respectful living spaces” says Sébastien Dion, Vice President, Development and Acquisitions.BENEFITS FOR TENANTSBeyond environmental performance, these improvements directly benefit tenants through better thermal comfort, energy savings, and overall quality of life. All work is being carefully planned to avoid temporary relocations or major disruptions for residents.About Société Immobilière BélangerFounded in 2008, Société immobilière Bélanger has established itself as a major player in the real estate sector in the Greater Quebec City area, managing thousands of rental units under exclusive ownership. Specializing in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential properties, the company stands out for its local expertise, rigorous management, and long-term patrimonial vision. Its commitment to operational excellence and sustainable development, particularly through affordable and energy-efficient housing projects, makes it an innovative leader in Quebec's real estate market.For partnership, acquisition and sales opportunities, please contact:Sébastien Dion, Development directorsebastien.dion@sibelanger.com418-809-3453For leasing opportunities: www.sibelanger.com

Société immobilière Bélanger Invests $5M in Major Energy Efficiency Initiative

