ARCHER BARRIERS CHOSEN TO PROTECT NCAA FINAL FOUR CROWDS

Barriers on Guard at Final Four Event Safety Measures

POLICE CHIEF SAYS PEDESTRIAN SAFETY IS FIRST AND FOREMOST

We have incorporated the barriers in our plans now to prevent vehicular intrusion into the event areas.” — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus

SAN ANTONIO, TN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the large crowds pouring into San Antonio for the NCAA March Madness Final Four, Meridian Rapid Defense Group became their silent partner in keeping them safe.

San Antonio police chose Meridian to supply dozens of mobile Archer 1200 Barriers and Archer Beam Gates to ensure safe vehicle-free spaces for the hundreds of thousands of people attending the multiple events.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus explained the need to keep rogue vehicles away from pedestrians. “In light of the tragic events that have occurred around the country recently, public safety is probably first and foremost on a lot of people's minds,” he said. “We have incorporated the barriers in our plans now to prevent vehicular intrusion into the event areas.”

Those areas had strengthened perimeters using the Archer 1200 Barriers, which now are being used regularly in the New Orleans French Quarter. Meridian strengthened Bourbon Street after the deadly attack on New Year's Day with more Archer barriers and Rapid Gates to ensure high pedestrian traffic areas were established.

Fans of Auburn, Duke, Florida, and Houston poured into the city for games on Saturday and Monday at the Alamodome. Also, in San Antonio in the previous week, Meridian teams were at the Valero Texas Open PGA event where Archer 1200 Barriers and an Archer Rapid Gate created safe pedestrian zones for golf fans.

South of San Antonio at the Poteet Strawberry Festival once again, the more than a hundred thousand people attending will see stronger security measures in place in the form of Archer barriers and gates.

“We’re finding one city after the next is now wanting to strengthen perimeter security at all their events and for obvious reasons,” said Meridian Rapid Defense Group President Eric Alms.

“When a client rents from us, they know that every detail of the security set up will be meticulously planned. We map the area needed to be secured and then provide event organizers with a Vehicle Safety Mitigation Plan (VSMP) which explains exactly where the barriers and gates should go to provide the ultimate security," he said.

The Meridian VSMP is a leading-edge proprietary software event planning tool. It is also SAFETY Act Certified by the Department of Homeland Security.

This increased focus on vehicle mitigation has highlighted the needed for the right sort of barrier to be used for the right situation. That often involves doing away with more primitive solutions such as plastic water barriers and concrete rails, which are only designed to deflect vehicles on roadways.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

Legal Disclaimer:

