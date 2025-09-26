MERIDIAN TEAMS WITH NFL TO CREATE SECURITY RING OF STEEL FOR BRAZIL SEASON OPENER

Meridian Protects Corinthians Arena for NFL Game 1, Sept 5, 2025 Meridian Beam Gate Protects Access to Corinthians Arena for NFL Game 1, Sept 5, 2025

SAFETY OF FANS AND PLAYERS TOP PRIORITY

The NFL’s decision to use our Archer Beam Gates underscores the importance of security at large events.” — Peter Whitford

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the NFL's historic season opener in São Paulo, Brazil, Meridian Rapid Defense Group was honored to play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of players, fans, and staff.

The game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, held at the Corinthians Arena, required an extensive and specialized security operation. Meridian’s cutting-edge security equipment played a crucial role in creating a secure “ring of steel” around the stadium.

Meridian's Archer beam gates—highly rated and field-tested—were shipped to Brazil to secure multiple vehicle entrances to the stadium, ensuring that the thousands of fans attending the game were protected from potential threats. In addition to Meridian’s advanced equipment, a comprehensive security team comprising hundreds of civilian personnel, local police, and military officers collaborated to safeguard the stadium and its surroundings. This included securing transportation for the teams to and from the stadium, hotels, and training grounds.

Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense Group, expressed pride in the partnership, stating: “We were honored to play a public safety role, not only in the U.S. with the NFL but now in South America. The NFL’s decision to use our Archer Beam Gates underscores the importance of security at large events. These gates are Safety Act certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, giving our clients the added confidence that they are using a rigorously tested and proven security solution.”

In light of security concerns expressed by players and supporters traveling to Brazil, the São Paulo security secretariat assured the public that security measures would be intensified in the lead-up to the match. "Our policing will be beefed up during the week to ensure public safety," the security officials noted, adding that officers would be deployed around the stadium, in public transportation hubs, and throughout tourist areas of the city.

Meridian's Archer Beam Gates and mobile barriers have become a familiar sight at NFL and college football games, where they are recognized for their mobility and effectiveness in securing large events. Following each game, Meridian's equipment can be rapidly removed, allowing normal traffic flow to resume in a short period of time.

"Now that we are working across a variety of sports, the fan experience extends beyond the stadium itself," said Whitford. "It is essential to ensure that supporters can enjoy outdoor activities around the venue with the confidence that their safety is protected by the gold standard in security, which Meridian provides in collaboration with Homeland Security.”

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, providing the highest standards for protecting people, communities, and facilities.

For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier, visit www.meridian-barrier.com.

