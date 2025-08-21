Meridian Rapid Defense Group’s Archer 1200 Mobile Barriers: Proven Protection Against 50-Caliber Armor-Piercing Rounds

Meridian Archer 1200 mobile barriers block vehicle access at a city intersection.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the recent uptick in armed attacks and mass shootings, Meridian Rapid Defense Group proudly reaffirms the cutting-edge security capabilities of its Archer 1200 mobile barriers which are proven to withstand up to 50-caliber armor-piercing rounds.

The Archer 1200, built with ballistic-rated steel, has been rigorously tested to stop even the most dangerous threats, including high-powered military-grade projectiles. Designed to protect large crowds and high-profile locations, the Archer 1200 is deployed to prevent vehicles from entering vulnerable areas, enhancing public safety during events ranging from parades, concerts, sporting events or farmers markets.

SUPERIOR BALLISTIC PROTECTION

Meridian’s Archer 1200 is rated to withstand 50-caliber armor-piercing rounds with minimal shrapnel dispersion, making it a formidable barrier against modern threats. These features are especially vital in scenarios where hostile actors are using vehicles and advanced weaponry to create mass harm.

Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense Group, emphasized the company’s commitment to superior defense standards: “Meridian’s origins have always been rooted in safety, defense, and security. When we first started as a defense company, our goal was simple: to build the strongest, most reliable equipment on the market. That’s why we use American-made, ballistically rated steel capable of stopping even the most powerful armor-piercing rounds.”

He added, “Our equipment was originally designed to be strong enough to protect the military, but recently, it is now a key component, and I like to say, worthy enough to safeguard law enforcement and civilians from the ever-evolving threats posed by active shooters and vehicle-borne assaults.”

POLICE AND LAW ENFORCEMENT PRAISE

Local police agencies have praised the Archer 1200 for its added protective capabilities, noting that the barrier’s strength and reliability significantly enhance safety measures during public events, high-risk areas, and potential terror threats. With threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, the Archer 1200 provides peace of mind to security professionals tasked with protecting public spaces.

When the terrorist who drove into a crowded Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year’s Day killing 14 people was eventually stopped, he then pulled out a handgun and started shooting at police.

“That incident sadly,” said Mr. Whitford, “only highlights the ongoing dangers confronting authorities these days. The Archer 1200 barrier provides an option for someone to crouch behind it and allowing the barrier to then become a bullet-proof shield in a similar attack.”

A NEW STANDARD IN HOSTILE MITIGATION BARRIERS

Meridian has long been recognized as the gold standard in both hostile mitigation barriers and worksite safety. As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, the company has expanded its ballistic testing protocols to provide an even higher level of protection. This includes continued crash testing and improvements to barrier designs to ensure the latest deployment configurations are available for the varied needs of law enforcement, first responders, and security professionals.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

