Exception to Exclusive-Remedy Provision Didn’t Apply to Man Who Was on Job for Three Days

The Court of Appeal for this district held Friday that a Labor Code section that exempts fleeting employment from the exclusive-remedy provision of the Workers Compensation Act does not apply simply because a worker was injured three days after going to work and did not complete the job he was hired to do.

