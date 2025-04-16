Proactive MD Expands Pharmacy Offerings Under the Proactive Rx Brand

Proactive Rx is enhancing medication access, affordability, and outcomes through innovative pharmacy solutions

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, one of the nation’s leading value-based care providers, has announced the expansion of its Proactive Rx brand, with a suite of new products that redefine pharmacy strategy for employers and partners nationwide beyond onsite dispensing, mail order, and retail pharmacy.Proactive Rx™ seamlessly integrates with Proactive MD’s Advanced Primary Care model and improves pharmacy spend and patient outcomes through: Pharmacy Advocacy, prescription cost reduction programs, and refined Health Center operations.Proactive Rx Pharmacy Advocates are licensed clinical pharmacists embedded within a Health Center care team. They provide expert guidance to guarantee patients are receiving the most clinically appropriate medications at the best cost available. Proactive Rx leverages biosimilar and generic options, compounding, international sourcing, and Proactive Advantage— the industry's only cost-plus 340B program— to ensure patients and employer health plans achieve optimized prescription savings.The program provides enhanced clinical pharmacy consultation support for patients and care team members, helping to create a seamless and supportive patient experience. These pharmacy consultations assist in medication education and coordination of treatment plans between the patient, provider, and pharmacist. These initiatives, alongside the cost savings through Proactive Rx, better health outcomes for patients while containing out-of-pocket and plan costs.Proactive Rx also offers Connected Care Management, for integrated remote patient monitoring and chronic care management. This service empowers the care team and Pharmacy Advocate to track key health metrics through wearables and other connected health devices to strengthen patient outcomes while reducing high-cost claims and future condition-related expenses.“We are thrilled to announce these developments within our Proactive Rx product,” says Vinay Patel, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Proactive Rx. “Through these care offerings as part of our primary care services, we are redefining pharmacy strategy and how patients receive their medical care.”You can learn more about Proactive Rx and its offerings at https://proactive-md.com/proactive-rx/. About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.