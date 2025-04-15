Free resource for Veteran research and data

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

The RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute is a free repository of research and data about Veterans and the programs and policies that affect them. The mission of the Institute, which is housed within RAND—a nonpartisan, nonprofit research organization—is to leverage decades of research, expertise and strategic partnerships to enhance the lives of America’s Veterans, their families and caregivers. The Institute’s approach is grounded in empirical data and rigorous analysis, providing insights that policymakers, organizations and communities can trust and implement.

Recent research about caregivers, transition, Veteran families and suicide

In collaboration with its partners at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, RAND experts brought renewed attention to America’s hidden heroes—military and Veteran caregivers—through research reports, public events, commentary and congressional testimony.

RAND experts worked with The Heinz Endowments to help ensure that federal and non-profit Veteran employment transition assistance programs are effective and sustainable, while also identifying ways to improve the military-to-civilian transition process.

In addition, the Institute released numerous studies to improve the lives of America’s Veterans including single-parent Veteran households and Veteran families, while research on respiratory health and alternative drug treatments sought to promote Veteran well-being.

Research has also revealed how important state-level policies are for Veteran health and wellness. A recent study showed how state context is particularly critical for addressing Veteran suicide. RAND experts worked with the New York Health Foundation to conduct an in-depth investigation about the needs of new Veterans in New York and offered ways that local policymakers and organizations could continue to work to improve the lives of Veterans in the state.

Veterans can sign up to attend webinars and receive new research findings

RAND hosts a free bi-monthly webinar series with an overview of a research topic and a discussion with experts. Recordings of recent webinars, which include discussions about transition and Veteran families, are available on the website (under Research and Policy Insights). Veterans can sign up for the Institute’s newsletter to receive information about new research and upcoming events: simply add your email address at the bottom of the home page at veterans.rand.org and click “subscribe.”