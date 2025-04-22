New Book Examines Political and Psychological Patterns in Republican Party Development

Psychosocial Political Dysfunction of the Republican Party

Dr. Daniel B. Brubaker explores behavioral dynamics and leadership rhetoric in Psychosocial Political Dysfunction of the Republican Party

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Republican Party is at a crossroads, and Dr. Daniel B. Brubaker offers a critical analysis in his latest book, "Psychosocial Political Dysfunction of the Republican Party." This thought-provoking work examines how the party has strayed from its foundational values and why many of its leaders continue to embrace conspiracy theories and misinformation.Dr. Brubaker, a lifelong registered Republican and an advocate for progressive policies, delves into the neuropsychological underpinnings of political behavior. He explores how certain Republican leaders exhibit traits of antisocial personality disorders and how their fear-driven rhetoric mischaracterizes concepts like socialism and utilitarianism. By drawing parallels between cognitive development in toddlers and the current state of the GOP, he provides a compelling argument for why the party has become susceptible to manipulation and extremism.A veteran in both academic medicine and the medical industry, Dr. Brubaker applies his extensive background in clinical and legal medicine to analyze the psychological dysfunction within the party.Readers interested in a fresh perspective on the GOP’s transformation can find "Psychosocial Political Dysfunction of the Republican Party" at the LA Times Festival of Books. Visit the Olympus Story House Booth #182 in the Gold Zone to explore this timely work."Psychosocial Political Dysfunction of the Republican Party" is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.