Fact Sheet: Exploring Golf History and Historic Firsts

, established in 1854; located in Chestnut Hill, their St. Martins course hosted the 1907 and 1910 U.S. Open.

, of Philadelphia. First learning golf as a caddie at Aronimink Golf Club, McDermott won the 1911 U.S. Open at age 19.

First American to win the U.S. Open:

has held a record 19 USGA championships, with plans to host the 2030 and 2040 U.S. Open.

Most USGA Championships in history: Founded in 1912, Merion Golf Club’s

continues to promote, protect and preserve the game of golf.

Oldest regional golf association in the U.S.: Founded in 1897, the

; after moving from Charlotte to Philly at age 17, Sifford joined the Tour in 1961 and honed his skills at Cobbs Creek Golf Club.

First African-American to compete on PGA Tour:

First venue to host each of America’s three rotating major championships: Founded in 1896,

Aronimink Golf Club

has now hosted everything on the PGA Tour – PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.