Fact Sheet: Exploring Golf History and Historic Firsts
PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2026 – There is much debate about where and when the game of golf first gained popularity in the United States. Founding Father Benjamin Rush – a proud Philadelphian, signer of the Declaration of Independence and America’s most celebrated physician – mentioned golf in his 1772 Sermons to Gentlemen Upon Temperance and Exercise, saying: “Golf is an exercise which is much used by a gentleman in Scotland … a man would live 10 years the longer for using this exercise once or twice a week.” Did Rush heed his own advice? Well, the only evidence to point to is that he lived until the ripe age of 68.
2026 Major Golf Events in Philadelphia
Philadelphia Golf History: Facts & Firsts
- Oldest country club in America: Philadelphia Cricket Club, established in 1854; located in Chestnut Hill, their St. Martins course hosted the 1907 and 1910 U.S. Open.
- First American to win the U.S. Open: John J. McDermott, of Philadelphia. First learning golf as a caddie at Aronimink Golf Club, McDermott won the 1911 U.S. Open at age 19.
- Most USGA Championships in history: Founded in 1912, Merion Golf Club’s East Course has held a record 19 USGA championships, with plans to host the 2030 and 2040 U.S. Open.
- Oldest regional golf association in the U.S.: Founded in 1897, the Golf Association of Philadelphia continues to promote, protect and preserve the game of golf.
- First African-American to compete on PGA Tour: Charlie Sifford; after moving from Charlotte to Philly at age 17, Sifford joined the Tour in 1961 and honed his skills at Cobbs Creek Golf Club.
- First venue to host each of America’s three rotating major championships: Founded in 1896, Aronimink Golf Club has now hosted everything on the PGA Tour – PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Connecting the Dots: Local Ties
- Wanamaker Trophy: given to the winner of the PGA Championship, this trophy was the brainchild of Rodman Wanamaker – part of the family behind the Wanamaker department stores.
- The Philadelphia School: Philadelphia natives Hugh Wilson, A.W. Tillinghast, George Crump, and George Thomas are credited with architecting “ageless championship golf courses.”
- Bobby Jones: the most dominant amateur golfer in history started his record run of five U.S. Amateur championships by winning at Merion Golf Club in 1924.
- Pine Valley Golf Club: located in Camden, NJ, Pine Valley is routinely ranked as the No. 1 golf course in the world; look out for Hell’s Half Acre, golf’s largest bunker, spanning 100 yards.
- Jay Sigel: The native of Bryn Mawr, PA recorded a historic win in 1975 at Bidermann Golf Club in Delaware, carding a 3-under 137 to win the Philadelphia Open. He won it six times.
- Jim Furyk: arguably the area’s most successful professional golfer, the West Chester, PA native has notched 17 PGA Tour victories, including one major – 2003 U.S. Open championship. Recently, Furyk transitioned into a lead analyst role at Golf Channel.
- Cobbs Creek Golf Course: this newly-redesigned course in West Philly partnered with Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation to provide golf education to inner-city youth; Cobbs Creek legend Charlie Sifford was a mentor to Woods, naming his son Charlie after the golfer.
Where to Play: The Best Private Courses
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