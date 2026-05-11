Visit Philadelphia and 30+ Hotels Debut Spirit of ’76: The Philadelphia Cocktail Trail for America’s 250th

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2026 – Visit Philadelphia today announced The Spirit of ’76: Philadelphia Cocktail Trail, a new citywide hospitality program featuring original cocktails and mocktails at more than 30 hotels across the city, inspired by ingredients and themes from 1776. Created to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, the trail launches on Wednesday, May 13, World Cocktail Day, and runs through Sept. 30.

With playful names and a wink to history (Benjamin Franklin once called wine and vineyards “constant proof that God loves us, and loves to see us happy”), each participating hotel developed a unifying theme to guide both alcoholic and zero-proof creations. Recipes were meticulously researched, tested and brought to life by some of Philadelphia’s top bartenders and mixologists, blending creativity with historical context.

The Spirit of ’76 draws on EPCOT’s “Around the World” Challenge, encouraging locals and visitors to explore Philadelphia during the city’s Biggest Year Yet. Guests can check in by scanning the QR code at each location or by visiting visitphilly.com/spiritof76 on their phones. No purchase or alcohol consumption is required.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, Visit Philadelphia will announce the hotel with the highest number of digital check-ins on its social media channels, for bragging rights only: no cash or prizes. Throughout the trail, follow @visitphilly across Meta platforms for drink spotlights and influencer collaboration features, and use the hashtag #Spiritof76 to share your favorite stops.

“The hospitality industry is the beating pulse of Philadelphia, always thumping in perfect rhythm with the heart and soul of the city,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “As we get set to welcome thousands of visitors here for the semiquincentennial, we wanted to pay homage to the city’s vibrant hotel culture and invite everyone to discover or rediscover the many bars and restaurants waiting for them beyond the hotel lobby.”

As part of the program, Visit Philadelphia will donate $2.50 to PHLCares for each participant check-in, up to $5,000. Participation is limited to one check-in per person per day and is designed to encourage responsible, individual exploration of Philadelphia’s hospitality community.

View the Branded Map and Digital Passport featuring all participating hotels, along with detailed descriptions of their signature drinks and the historical significance behind them. Disclaimer: as with all alcohol-related promotional campaigns, participants must be 21 and older to consume alcohol and are encouraged to drink responsibly while exploring Philadelphia’s hospitality community.

Participating hotels include:

About Visit Philadelphia:

Visit Philadelphia® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boos the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels. Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.

Visit Philadelphia’s work is supported by multiple funding partners, including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more at VisitPA.com.

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