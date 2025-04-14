Attorney General Jeff Jackson Launches Safe to Rebuild Initiative in Western North Carolina 

For Immediate Release:

Monday, April 14, 2025

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson was joined by State Bureau of Investigation Director Chip Hawley, Haywood County Sheriff Bill Wilke, Waynesville Police Chief David Adams, and over a dozen law enforcement partners to launch “Safe to Rebuild,” an initiative to deter property theft and support North Carolinians repairing and rebuilding homes and businesses after Hurricane Helene.

“We’re sending a clear message to North Carolinians – you should feel safe to rebuild in western North Carolina, and our office and law enforcement partners are working to keep it that way,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Anyone who tries to steal property, rip off homeowners, or steal from people is going to face the consequences and be brought to justice.”

“As Western North Carolina recovers from the devastating effects of hurricane Helene, the SBI continues in their efforts,” said NCSBI Director Chip Hawley. “Not only in the recovery effort, but also as a partner to the NC Attorney General and our local law-enforcement partners as well to eradicate scams and fraud against homeowners and business owners while they attempt to rebuild their lives.”

“The highest priority of the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is to protect our people and resources as we rebuild after the devastating floods of Helene,” said Haywood County Sheriff Bill Wilke. “Our deputies, staff, and law enforcement partners from throughout western North Carolina have and will continue to work together to ensure that no one is taken advantage of during this difficult time. We are grateful to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office for their unwavering support in this effort.”

“On behalf of the Waynesville Police Department, we are appreciative of the collective efforts of the NCDOJ, District Attorney’s Office, and fellow law enforcement agencies,” said Waynesville Police Chief David Adams. “This will hopefully reduce fraudulent activity and successfully prosecute those responsible for victimizing our citizens.”

NCDOJ has heard concerns from small business owners in western North Carolina about fears of potential looting and property theft as they order expensive equipment to rebuild their businesses. Our office has also heard about potential opportunities for contracting and home repair fraud as homeowners repair their homes and properties.

The Department of Justice is going to be taking a close look at all complaints involving property and contractor fraud in western North Carolina. People can file complaints and learn more about hiring verified and reputable companies at www.ncdoj.gov/safetorebuild.

