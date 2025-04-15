Fortaris Capital Advisors Welcomes Dennis McGunagle as their new Managing Director

Fortaris Capital Advisors Appoints Dennis M. McGunagle as Managing Director to Lead Corporate Investigations Practice

MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortaris Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis M. McGunagle as Managing Director, where he will be responsible for leading and overseeing corporate investigations across the United States and internationally.Mr. McGunagle joins Fortaris following a distinguished career in federal service, most recently serving as Deputy Assistant Inspector General for Investigations at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General. Over the course of his career, he has directed high-level, multi-jurisdictional investigations, coordinated with law enforcement agencies worldwide, and upheld the highest standards of integrity and accountability in government oversight.In his new role at Fortaris, Mr. McGunagle will spearhead the firm's corporate investigations efforts, managing complex assignments involving fraud, misconduct, regulatory exposure, and internal risk for clients operating in both domestic and global markets.Kevin M. Cronin, Principal at Fortaris Capital Advisors, expressed strong support for the appointment:"Dennis brings a rare combination of investigative leadership, strategic judgment, and operational rigor. His addition strengthens our ability to support clients facing sensitive and high-risk issues. We are proud to have him on board and confident he will add tremendous value to our work across the country and beyond."Mr. McGunagle's appointment reflects Fortaris Capital Advisors' continued growth and its commitment to delivering trusted, experience-driven solutions to clients navigating today's most complex challenges.About Fortaris Capital AdvisorsFortaris Capital Advisors is a corporate investigation firm specializing in business intelligence, litigation support, risk management, crisis response, and governance solutions. With a team of senior professionals drawn from law enforcement, government, and industry, Fortaris provides tailored guidance to clients confronting mission-critical issues in both the public and private sectors.Visit: https://fortariscapital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.