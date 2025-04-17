'How Much House Can You Afford' - A Guide to Finding Affordable Homes

Foreclosure Deals - One Easy Search

Foreclosure.com has launched a series of video interviews with real estate experts across the US to help home buyers find opportunities in the housing market.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes, and other distressed asset types.In this video, Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com, conducts an in-depth conversation aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions.One of the biggest challenges home buyers face today is affordability. Tim Jones of Foreclosure.com, discusses home affordability, down payment assistance programs, and foreclosure deals for home buyers with Noelle Randall, author, real estate coach and entrepreneur.The video is called "How Much House Can You Afford? A step-by-step guide to finding affordable homes and staying within budget" and can be viewed on the foreclosure.com website. The link to watch the video is here: https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/how-much-house-can-you-afford/ By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes, government foreclosures, preforeclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, Foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure.com updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.Homebuyers looking for unique opportunities in their local residential real estate market can benefit from a helpful series of videos available at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at https://www.foreclosure.com/podcasts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.