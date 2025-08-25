Foreclosure.com Discusses The New Cost of Retiring in Florida with Real Estate Broker Mark Gilbo

Foreclosure Deals - One Easy Search

Foreclosure.com has launched a series of video interviews with real estate experts across the US to help home buyers find opportunities in the housing markets.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, pre foreclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes, and other distressed asset types.Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com, sits down with real estate broker Mark Gilbo to reveal the real cost of retiring in the Sunshine State — and the hidden housing loophole that could save retirees thousands. We cover what’s changed in Florida’s retirement market, surprising expenses most people overlook, where you can still find affordable homes without sacrificing lifestyle, and how to uncover deals most buyers don’t even know exist. Whether you’re planning a move or just curious about the market, this conversation is packed with insights you won’t want to miss.This video is called " The New Cost of Retiring in Florida (And the Hidden Loophole No One Talks About)" and can be viewed on the foreclosure.com website. The link to watch the video is here: https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/the-new-cost-of-retiring-in-florida/ By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes and government foreclosures, pre foreclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure.com updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.Home buyers looking for unique opportunities in their local residential real estate market can benefit from a helpful series of videos available at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at

