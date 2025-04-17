Five Solo Artists + Earth Day Show, narratives through painting, digital art, and photography - Art Auction live

5 Solo Artists, Earth Day Group Show TAG live auction 4/18/25 Call for Art: Comics to Counterculture

Artworks by artists: Lee Cooper, Agop Gemdjian, Negin Haghighi-Mismas, Ellen King, and Bella Stoakes; "Our Earth: What Artists Can Do" curated by Sunhee Joo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAG Gallery Presents Five Solo Exhibitions and a Curated Earth Day Group ShowApril 23 – May 16, 2025 | Opening Reception : Saturday, April 26, 5–8 PMCurated Group Show “Our Earth: What Artists Can Do” Opens Alongside Five Solo ExhibitionsTAG Gallery proudly announces its April exhibitions, showcasing five solo shows by artists Lee Cooper, Agop Gemdjian, Negin Haghighi-Mismas, Ellen King, and Isabella Stoakes, alongside a special Earth Day-inspired group exhibition curated by Sunhee Joo "Our Earth: What Artists Can Do." The exhibitions open to the public on Wednesday, April 23 and run through Friday, May 16. The gallery will host a free, public opening reception on Saturday, April 26, from 5–8 PM.TAG’s April exhibitions explore the power of visual narrative and the role of art in interpreting our rapidly evolving relationship with nature, identity, memory, and place. These solo and group exhibitions offer a wide range of styles and mediums—from vivid surrealist oils and archival photography to emotional abstraction and curated eco-conscious artworks.TAG Curatorial: “Our Earth: What Artists Can Do”Curated by artist and UCLA MFA graduate Sunhee Joo, "Our Earth: What Artists Can Do" commemorates the 55th anniversary of Earth Day. Joo’s curatorial debut at TAG brings together diverse voices from the Los Angeles art community, asking artists not necessarily to answer ecological questions, but to inspire a renewed emotional connection with the natural world.Solo Exhibitions | April 23 – May 16, 2025Lee CooperAfter a 50-year hiatus, Lee Cooper returns to the art world with a photographic solo exhibition that spans decades of archival image-making and print experimentation.Agop GemdjianAn Armenian-born artist raised in Bulgaria and now working in the U.S., Agop Gemdjian presents a dynamic body of paintings that navigate memory, myth, and emotional abstraction.Negin Haghighi-MismasBorn in Southern California and raised in Iran, Negin Haghighi-Mismas explores inner landscapes through painting—infusing her canvases with vibrant color, emotional intensity, and symbolic gestures.Ellen KingA native of Los Angeles, Ellen Armer King’s mixed-media works channel her global travels and Southern California roots. Her compositions are vivid, energetic, and deeply reflective.Isabella StoakesA rising surrealist voice in the Los Angeles art scene, Isabella Stoakes blends technical skill with a sculptural approach to painting—favoring palette knives and tactile application.Special Event: "TAG & California Community Foundation Live Art Auction Friday, April 18, 5–8 PM | Free to AttendOnline Bidding: https://new.biddingowl.com/tagartauction Upcoming Juried Exhibition – Artist Opportunity"Made in the USA: Comics to Counterculture"Juried by Joey Feldman | Open Call on CaFÉ:About TAG GalleryFounded in 1993, The Artists Gallery (TAG) is an artist-run nonprofit in the Miracle Mile district of Los Angeles. With over 75 members, TAG promotes creative experimentation and community engagement through monthly exhibitions and public events.Gallery Hours: Wed–Sun: 1 PM – 7 PM | Closed for installations this Saturday - Tuesday, April 19 - 22Website: www.taggallery.net | Instagram: @taggalleryContact: Wren Sarrow | info@taggallery.net | (213) 713-6643

