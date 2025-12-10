Second Annual Climate Subcabinet Report Highlights Gains in Cleaner Vehicles, Energy-Efficient Buildings and Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Advances by State Government Mean Lower Energy Costs for Taxpayers, Support Green Technology and Jobs



BALTIMORE (December 10, 2025) – The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today released the 2025 Climate Subcabinet Annual Report highlighting progress in cleaner vehicles, energy-efficient buildings and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite climate denial from the federal government, the Moore-Miller Administration continues to lead with coordinated, whole-of-government action. All 26 state agencies charged with this mandate made significant gains reducing air pollution and increasing affordability. All of this work collectively supports the state’s efforts to implement Maryland’s Climate Pollution Reduction Plan.

State agencies have awarded $15 million for electric school buses, $21 million to decarbonize hospitals, places of worship, schools, and other community buildings, and $11 million to expand access to EV charging for residents of multi-family housing and low- and moderate-income communities.

“Interagency coordination is the engine driving our climate progress,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “When agencies share information, align their work, and solve problems together, we unlock tools and resources that none of us could deploy alone. That collaborative spirit is how we make sure every community benefits from Maryland’s climate leadership.”

The State is also leading by example by decarbonizing its own state operations. Highlights from the report include:

Adopted an all-electric policy for heating, cooling and water heaters for new, upgraded and facilities supported by the Maryland Department of General Services.

Replaced more than 44,000 light fixtures with LED products across 3.7 million square feet of state buildings over the last three years.

Purchased 46 electric fleet vehicles across eight agencies.

Completed installation of 123 charging ports at state offices with many more in planning, bringing the total to 297.

Issued a multi-year invitation for bid solicitation for renewable energy and is negotiating power purchase agreements between wind and solar firms and the state.

Since Fiscal Year 2021, the Department of General Services has reduced energy usage across state government by 6,600 megawatt hours, saved $1.4 million in operating expenses and cut emissions by 5,410 metric tons of carbon dioxide just by replacing light fixtures.

Fully implementing Maryland’s Climate Pollution Reduction Plan is projected to deliver major economic gains, including $1.2 billion in public health benefits, $2.5 billion in increased personal income, and $5.3 billion in added statewide GDP, while supporting 27,400 new jobs and reducing annual household energy costs by roughly $2,600 to $4,000.

