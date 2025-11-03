Secretary McIlwain to Highlight State Climate Leadership at COP30 Local Leaders Forum in Brazil



Maryland works to advance climate pollution policies with federal government absent

BALTIMORE (November 3, 2025) – Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary McIlwain will attend the COP30 Local Leaders Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 3-5, 2025, to emphasize Maryland’s commitment to climate action and showcase its leadership on a global stage.

Secretary McIlwain will be participating for the third year in a row, and this year joins mayors, governors, and regional officials from around the world to highlight how local action is driving global climate progress. Assistant Secretary for Climate Policy and International Affairs Dr. Rachel Lamb will also participate in the mission.

“Maryland continues to be a leader in addressing climate change, demonstrating that impactful action can and must happen at the state level,” said Secretary McIlwain. “At a time when federal leadership may be absent, states like Maryland are stepping up to implement innovative solutions, drive economic growth, and protect our communities. We are proud to share our successes and collaborate with global partners to accelerate climate progress.”

The COP30 Local Leaders Forum, co-hosted by the COP30 Presidency and Bloomberg Philanthropies, will spotlight local climate solutions and foster partnerships to advance a unified subnational climate agenda. The forum will culminate in the Local Climate Action Summit, celebrating a decade of subnational progress since COP21.

The forum’s agenda includes events such as the C40 World Mayors Summit, the Global States and Regions Summit, and the Local Climate Action Summit, providing opportunities for leaders to share solutions and strengthen collaborations. The event will also feature the 2025 Bloomberg Philanthropies Local Leaders Climate Awards, recognizing impactful climate breakthroughs led by cities, states, and regions.

Maryland is joining the delegation of U.S. States at the Local Leaders Forum through its membership in the U.S. Climate Alliance and the Under2 Coalition.

###