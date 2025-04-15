DMV News You Can Use for March 2025

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

Spring is just around the corner here in Washington, DC! For residents who need to visit a Service Center to complete your DC DMV business, we are open for walk-in services during regular business hours. Visit our website for locations and times. As a reminder, many DC DMV services can also be completed online or via our mobile app, allowing you to #SkiptheTrip.

In this month's newsletter, read about what DC DMV is doing to help keep the March madness to a minimum on DC roads this month. Whether you're celebrating Saint Patrick's Day or your favorite college basketball team, our Ignition Interlock Device (IID) Program is here to remind you that driving impaired can cost a lot more than you think. Keep reading to learn more about ways you can get around safely while celebrating this season.

Vehicle Recall Safety Week takes place this month; and here at DC DMV, we are encouraging all District drivers to check your automobile status for a possible recall. The article below has more information about this crucial safety check.

This time last year we were excited to launch a new DMV self-service emissions test kiosk at the Fort Stanton Recreation Center. Over 600 vehicles have been inspected at the Fort Stanton Kiosk and if you need a refresher on how to use our time-saving self-service kiosks, we've got you covered in this edition. Keep reading to learn more about how to get your next inspection done in your own time.

Finally, your feedback is important to us. Please write us a letter or join me for the DC DMV Live Chat, held the first Thursday of each month. In these sessions I respond to DMV customer questions and concerns in real time.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy the spring weather and cherry blossoms. Stay safe, DC!

DMV News You Can Use - March 2025